2019 GMC Savana

20,000 KM

$32,995

+ tax & licensing
$32,995

+ taxes & licensing

The Padda Auto Sales

604-756-3390

cargo

Location

The Padda Auto Sales

31731 South Fraser Way, Abbotsford, BC V2T 1V2

604-756-3390

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$32,995

+ taxes & licensing

20,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6468618
  • Stock #: A2766
  • VIN: 1GTW7AFG8K1281204

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Cargo
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 20,000 KM

Vehicle Description

6 MONTHS NO PAYMENTS, OAC
$0 DOWN FINANCING, OAC

GREAT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE . CALL US TOLL FREE TO GET PRE APPROVED TODAY 1-877-349-9286. Used Cars, Trucks, & Suv's Abbotsford, Surrey, Langley, Vancouver, Richmond, Mission, Whistler, Aldergrove, Coquitlam, Delta, Chilliwack, Hope, Kamloops, Maple Ridge, Burnaby, New Westminster, Victoria, kelowna, Squamish, Prince George.

DL#30850

Plus Documentation Service Fee of $499 + 12% Tax

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Automatic Headlights
Power Outlet
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Bucket Seats
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Steel Wheels
Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty
CD Player
Trip Computer
Engine Immobilizer
Back-Up Camera
Transmission Overdrive Switch
WiFi Hotspot

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email The Padda Auto Sales

The Padda Auto Sales

The Padda Auto Sales

31731 South Fraser Way, Abbotsford, BC V2T 1V2

604-756-XXXX

604-756-3390

