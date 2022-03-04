$CALL+ tax & licensing
Abbotsford Hyundai
1-800-684-2294
2019 GMC Sierra 1500
Elevation - Remote Start
Location
30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
83,415KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8532515
- Stock #: NO013967A
- VIN: 1GTU9CED4KZ401392
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 83,415 KM
Vehicle Description
Capable on road, relentless off road and completely composed when hauling a load, this Professional Grade 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 is easily the best work and leisure truck you could own. This 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
This GMC Sierra 1500 stands out against all other pickup trucks, with sharper, more powerful proportions that creates a commanding stance on and off the road. Next level comfort and technology is paired with it's outstanding performance and capability. Inside, the Sierra 1500 supports you through rough terrain with expertly designed seats and a pro grade suspension. You'll find an athletic and purposeful interior, designed for your active lifestyle. Get ready to live like a pro in this amazing 2019 GMC Sierra 1500! This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 83,415 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 355HP 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Sierra 1500's trim level is Elevation. Stepping up to this Sierra 1500 Elevation is an excellent choice as it comes more enhanced with aluminum wheels, remote engine start, LED cargo box lighting, a large 8 inch touchscreen display paired with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, bluetooth streaming audio and is 4G LTE capable. Additional features include a leather wrapped steering wheel, power-adjustable heated side mirrors, remote keyless entry with push button start, a locking tailgate, a rear vision camera, StabiliTrak, signature LED lighting, cruise control, air conditioning and a CornerStep rear bumper for added convenience. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Remote Start, Aluminum Wheels, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Remote Keyless Entry, Cruise Control, Rear View Camera.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.abbotsfordhyundai.com/financial-services/pre-approved-financing/
Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all of this and so much more with this fantastic vehicle!
All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $499 Admin fee and $61 Fuel Surcharge.
Dealer ID #31001.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o
Vehicle Features
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
remote start
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
SPEED CONTROL
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Front Reading Lights
Cloth Seat Trim
Remote Vehicle Starter System
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Rear View Camera
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Teen Driver
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
3.42 Rear Axle Ratio
Front Anti-Roll Bar
220 Amp Alternator
AM/FM Radio
6 Speakers
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Streaming Audio
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Rear Step Bumper
Front fog lights
Locking Tailgate
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Heavy Duty Suspension
Split Folding Rear Seat
Panic Alarm
Touch Screen
voltmeter
rear reading lights
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
deep-tinted glass
Speed-Sensing Steering
Seat upholstery: cloth
Bumpers: body-colour
Front wheel independent suspension
4-way manual driver seat adjuster
LED Lights
Exterior parking camera rear
6-Speaker Audio System Feature
Electric Rear-Window Defogger
Front 40/20/40 Split-Bench Seat
Theft Deterrent System (Unauthorized Entry)
Front Frame-Mounted Black Recovery Hooks
Manual Tilt Wheel Steering Column
Colour-Keyed Carpeting Floor Covering
4G LTE
GMC 4G LTE
OnStar & GMC Connected Services Capable
LED Cargo Area Lighting
KEYLESS OPEN & START
12-Volt Rear Auxiliary Power Outlet
Electrical Lock Control Steering Column
Power Front Windows w/Driver Express Up/Down
Power Front Windows w/Passenger Express Down
Power Rear Windows w/Express Down
Rear Dual USB Charging-Only Ports
Rear Rubberized-Vinyl Floor Mats
Single-Zone Manual/Semi-Automatic Air Conditioning
4-Way Manual Passenger Seat Adjuster
Body-Colour Surround Grille
Front Rubberized-Vinyl Floor Mats
GMC Connected Access
Radio: GMC Infotainment Audio System
Premium audio system: GMC Infotainment System
Wheels: 20" x 9" Black Gloss Painted Aluminum
