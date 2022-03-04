2019 GMC Sierra 1500...

$CALL + taxes & licensing 8 3 , 4 1 5 K M Used Get Financing

8532515 Stock #: NO013967A

NO013967A VIN: 1GTU9CED4KZ401392

Vehicle Details Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 83,415 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Tachometer Compass Trip Computer remote start Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console Steering Wheel Audio Controls SPEED CONTROL Illuminated Entry Outside Temperature Display Rear Window Defroster Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Front Reading Lights Cloth Seat Trim Remote Vehicle Starter System Safety Traction Control Brake Assist ABS Brakes Rear View Camera ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Low Tire Pressure Warning Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Teen Driver Power Options Power Windows Power door mirrors Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes 3.42 Rear Axle Ratio Front Anti-Roll Bar 220 Amp Alternator Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio 6 Speakers Android Auto Apple CarPlay Streaming Audio Exterior Alloy Wheels Aluminum Wheels Rear Step Bumper Front fog lights Locking Tailgate Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Variably intermittent wipers Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Suspension Heavy Duty Suspension Seating Split Folding Rear Seat Additional Features Panic Alarm Touch Screen voltmeter rear reading lights Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Passenger door bin Radio data system deep-tinted glass Speed-Sensing Steering Seat upholstery: cloth Bumpers: body-colour Front wheel independent suspension 4-way manual driver seat adjuster LED Lights Exterior parking camera rear 6-Speaker Audio System Feature Electric Rear-Window Defogger Front 40/20/40 Split-Bench Seat Theft Deterrent System (Unauthorized Entry) Front Frame-Mounted Black Recovery Hooks Manual Tilt Wheel Steering Column Colour-Keyed Carpeting Floor Covering 4G LTE GMC 4G LTE OnStar & GMC Connected Services Capable LED Cargo Area Lighting KEYLESS OPEN & START 12-Volt Rear Auxiliary Power Outlet Electrical Lock Control Steering Column Power Front Windows w/Driver Express Up/Down Power Front Windows w/Passenger Express Down Power Rear Windows w/Express Down Rear Dual USB Charging-Only Ports Rear Rubberized-Vinyl Floor Mats Single-Zone Manual/Semi-Automatic Air Conditioning 4-Way Manual Passenger Seat Adjuster Body-Colour Surround Grille Front Rubberized-Vinyl Floor Mats GMC Connected Access Radio: GMC Infotainment Audio System Premium audio system: GMC Infotainment System Wheels: 20" x 9" Black Gloss Painted Aluminum

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

