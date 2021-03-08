2019 GMC Sierra 3500

WE PROVIDE A FULL VEHICLE INSPECTION REPORT, CARFAX, 3 DAYS 2500/KM HASSLE-FREE EXCHANGE POLICY PLUS A PROFESSIONAL DETAIL AND FULL TANK OF GAS. WE ALSO STAND BEHIND OUR PRODUCT WITH A PEACE OF MIND POWERTRAIN WARRANTY. - 121 Point Inspection - Carfax
Function meets form in this hard working, stylish, and luxurious 2019 GMC Sierra 3500HD. This 2019 GMC Sierra 3500HD is for sale today in Abbotsford.
Get the job done in comfort and style with this 2019 GMC Sierra 3500HD. GMC trucks have a track record of capability and dependability and that's no different in this heavy duty pickup. This Sierra 3500HD can do the big jobs while displaying good road manners around town and on the open road. Experience professional grade capability and comfort in this luxurious yet capable 2019 GMC Sierra 3500HD.This low mileage sought after diesel crew cab 4X4 pickup has just 1,500 kms. It's white in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 445HP 6.6L 8 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Sierra 3500HD's trim level is Denali. Denali is a name known for excellence, and this Denali HD is no exception. Get the job done in style, no matter the conditions with amazing features like leather seats, heated and cooled front seats, remote start and keyless entry, heated leather steering wheel with cruise and audio controls, dual zone automatic climate control, and wireless charging, CornerStep rear bumpers, LED signature lighting, fog lamps, recovery hooks, spray on bedliner, EZ lift and lower tailgate, and 6 inch chrome assist steps. The interior is packed with technology that makes every job and adventure more safe and fun with an 8 inch touchscreen infotainment system with navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, 4G WiFi, SiriusXM, Bluetooth, a Bose premium sound system, Teen Driver Technology, 8 inch customizable Driver Information Centre, lane departure warning, forward collision alert, safety alert seat, and front and rear parking assist.
Vehicle Features
Four Wheel Drive
Remote Vehicle Starter System
Daytime Running Lamps with automatic exterior lamp control
Forward collision alert
Tire carrier lock keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door
Rear Vision Camera with dynamic guide lines
Universal Home Remote (Not included when (VYU) Snow Plow Prep Package is ordered.)
Pickup box
Safety Alert Seat
Wireless charging (Not compatible with all phones. Compliant batteries include QI and PMA technologies. Reference Mobile devices manual to confirm what type of battery it uses.)
Remote Locking Tailgate
Fog lamps, front, halogen
Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
Underbody Shield, frame-mounted shields includes front underbody shield starting behind front bumper and running to first cross-member, protecting front underbody, oil pan, differential case and transfer case
Cargo ties downs (4), movable upper
Wheelhouse liners, rear (Not available with dual rear wheels.)
Tire, spare LT265/70R18E all-season, blackwall (Requires single rear wheels.)
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc with DuraLife brake rotors (Requires single rear wheels.)
GVWR, 10,800 lbs. (4899 kg) with single rear wheels (Requires (L96) 6.0L V8 engine and model TK35743.)
Wheel, 18" x 8" (45.7 cm x 20.3 cm) full-size, steel spare.
Bose Sound with 7 speaker system including subwoofer
Airbags, Single-stage frontal airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Seat-mounted side impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Head-curtain airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions
OnStar and GMC connected services capable (Visit onstar.ca for coverage map, details and system limitations. Services vary by model. Subscription required.)
GMC 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first) from delivery date (Visit onstar.ca for vehicle availability, details and system limitations. Services and connectivity ...
Teen Driver mode configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to encourage safe driving behavior. IT can limit certain vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned of...
Mirrors, Chrome, outside heated power-adjustable vertical trailering, memory-equipped, upper glass, power-folding and manual extending; includes integrated turn signal indicators, consisting of 51 square inch flat mirror surface positioned over a 24.5 ...
GMC Connected Access with 10 years of standard connectivity which enables services such as, Vehicle Diagnostics, Dealer Maintenance Notification and more. (Limitations apply. Not transferable. Standard connectivity available to original purchaser for t...
Wheels, 18" (45.7 cm) chromed aluminum includes 18" x 8" (45.7 cm x 20.3 cm) steel spare wheel. (Requires 3500HD single rear wheels.)
