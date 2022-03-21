$36,888+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2019 Honda Accord
Sedan Sport 2.0 Loaded, Local, Clean
Location
Fraser Valley Pre-Owned
30125 AUTOMALL DRIVE, Abbotsford, BC V2T 6Y9
$36,888
- Listing ID: 8941711
- Stock #: B0552
- VIN: 1HGCV2F32KA800552
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 49,383 KM
Vehicle Description
Fully Loaded 2019 Honda Accord Sport 2.0! Clean History - No Accidents Local Car One Owner Options/Features: - Apple CarPlay - Android Auto - Navigation - Back-Up Camera - Leather Seats - Heated Seats - Power Sunroof - Lane Keep Assist - Brake Assist - Blind Spot Assist - Adaptive Cruise Control + much more! When you make bold moves, the 2019 Honda Accord keeps up. This 2019 Honda Accord Sedan is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford. The 2019 Honda Accord is a drive for the driven. Meant to inspire and reach beyond simple success, the 2019 Honda Accord is stylish, dynamic, and loaded with all the tech you need to go beyond your best. Whether it's a weekend getaway or getting the early worm at the office, the 2019 Honda Accord is ready for you. This sedan has 49,383 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 252HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind. Our Accord Sedan's trim level is Sport 2.0. This Sport trim has paddle shifters, an upgraded motor, aluminum wheels, full LED lighting with automatic on/off, automatic high beams, fog lights, adaptive cruise control, brake assistance, lane keep assistance, blind spot monitoring, and traffic sign recognition. You also get HondaLink touchscreen display infotainment complete with Hands Free Link bluetooth, rear view camera, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and steering wheel audio controls. The interior luxury continues with heated front seats with leather trim, a leather steering wheel, a moonroof, and remote keyless entry and starting. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fraservalleypreowned.ca/abbotsford-car-loan-application-british-columbia Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $263.11 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. (Includes 695 documentation fee, applicable finance fees upto a max of 995, plus taxes. ). See dealer for details. Serving the Abbotsford area, Fraser Valley Pre-Owned, located at 30125 Auto Mall Drive in Abbotsford, BC, is your premier retailer of used vehicles. Our dedicated sales staff and top-trained technicians are here to make your auto shopping experience fun, easy and financially advantageous. o~o
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
