2019 Honda Accord

75,104 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

6043811161

2019 Honda Accord

2019 Honda Accord

Sedan LX CVT

2019 Honda Accord

Sedan LX CVT

Location

Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

30125 AUTOMALL DRIVE, Abbotsford, BC V2T 6Y9

6043811161

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

75,104KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8992174
  • Stock #: B1000
  • VIN: 1HGCV1F10KA801000

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # B1000
  • Mileage 75,104 KM

Vehicle Description

Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Lane Keep Assist, Brake Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Steering Wheel Audio Control If you are ready for more, then the 2019 Honda Accord is ready for you. This 2019 Honda Accord Sedan is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford. The 2019 Honda Accord is a drive for the driven. Meant to inspire and reach beyond simple success, the 2019 Honda Accord is stylish, dynamic, and loaded with all the tech you need to go beyond your best. Whether it's a weekend getaway or getting the early worm at the office, the 2019 Honda Accord is ready for you. This sedan has 75,104 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 192HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind. Our Accord Sedan's trim level is LX CVT. This sedan comes with HondaLink touchscreen display infotainment complete with Hands Free Link bluetooth, rear view camera, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and steering wheel audio controls. The interior luxury continues with heated front seats and remote keyless entry and starting. You also get aluminum wheels, full LED lighting with automatic on/off, automatic high beams, adaptive cruise control, brake assistance, lane keep assistance, and traffic sign recognition. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fraservalleypreowned.ca/abbotsford-car-loan-application-british-columbia Serving the Abbotsford area, Fraser Valley Pre-Owned, located at 30125 Auto Mall Drive in Abbotsford, BC, is your premier retailer of used vehicles. Our dedicated sales staff and top-trained technicians are here to make your auto shopping experience fun, easy and financially advantageous. o~o

