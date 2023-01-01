$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 8 5 , 2 5 7 K M Used

Listing ID: 10028256

10028256 Stock #: B4186

B4186 VIN: 2HGFC2E51KH004186

Vehicle Details Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # B4186

Mileage 85,257 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Keyless Entry Seating Heated Seats Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.