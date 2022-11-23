2019 Honda CR-V

$CALL + taxes & licensing 4 8 , 8 7 5 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9330526

9330526 Stock #: GV125217A

GV125217A VIN: 2HKRW2H85KH109040

Vehicle Details Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # GV125217A

Mileage 48,875 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Tachometer Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console Heated Steering Wheel Heated rear seats Speed Control HEATED FRONT SEATS Illuminated Entry Outside Temperature Display Rear Window Defroster Front Bucket Seats Front Reading Lights Heated Front Bucket Seats Front beverage holders Leather shift knob perforated leather-trimmed seating surfaces Safety Traction Control Brake Assist ABS Brakes ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Low Tire Pressure Warning Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Liftgate Power door mirrors Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Front Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering 5.64 Axle Ratio Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Memory Seats MEMORY SEAT Power Driver Seat Split Folding Rear Seat Exterior Alloy Wheels Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Front fog lights 18" aluminum alloy wheels Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Front dual zone A/C Windows Sunroof POWER MOONROOF Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Variably intermittent wipers Automatic temperature control Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Media / Nav / Comm Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls 8 speakers Additional Features Panic Alarm Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Passenger door bin Radio data system Turn signal indicator mirrors Rear Anti-Roll Bar Four wheel independent suspension Bumpers: body-colour Speed-Sensitive Wipers Garage door transmitter: HomeLink AM/FM radio: SiriusXM Auto high-beam headlights Lane Keep Assist Exterior parking camera rear SiriusXM Apple CarPlay/Android Auto Radio: 180-Watt AM/FM Audio System Lane departure: Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) active Emergency communication system: HondaLink Blind Spot Display Automatic Braking Forward collision: Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.