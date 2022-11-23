$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Abbotsford Hyundai
1-800-684-2294
2019 Honda CR-V
2019 Honda CR-V
EX-L AWD - Sunroof - Leather Seats
Location
Abbotsford Hyundai
30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
1-800-684-2294
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
48,875KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9330526
- Stock #: GV125217A
- VIN: 2HKRW2H85KH109040
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # GV125217A
- Mileage 48,875 KM
Vehicle Description
In the mountains or in the urban sprawl, this versatile 2019 Honda CR-V feels right at home. This 2019 Honda CR-V is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
This stylish 2019 Honda CR-V has a spacious interior and car-like handling that captivates anyone who gets behind the wheel. With its smooth lines and sleek exterior, this gorgeous CR-V has no problem turning heads at every corner. Whether you're a thrift-store enthusiast, or a backcountry trail warrior with all of the camping gear, this practical Honda CR-V has got you covered! This SUV has 48,875 kms. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 190HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our CR-V's trim level is EX-L AWD. Ramping up the luxury, this EX-L trim has heated leather seats in front and back, a heated steering wheels, memory settings for the drivers seat, an auto dimming rear view mirror, a power tailgate with programmable height, woodgrain interior, a moonroof, automatic high and low beam headlights, dual-zone automatic climate control, remote start, heated seats, LED daytime running lights, heated power mirrors, and aluminum wheels. Keeping you connected is an infotainment system that includes a 7 inch touchscreen with HondaLink, HomeLink home remote system, HandsFreeLink bilingual Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SiriusXM, a rear view camera, and a 6 speaker sound system. Helping you drive and keeping you safe is automatic collision mitigation braking, forward collision warning, lane departure warning, road departure mitigation, and lane keep assist, and a blind spot display. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Blind Spot Display, Memory Seats, Automatic Braking.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.abbotsfordhyundai.com/financial-services/pre-approved-financing/
Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all of this and so much more with this fantastic vehicle!
All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $499 Admin fee and $61 Fuel Surcharge.
Dealer ID #31001.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o
Vehicle Features
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Front Bucket Seats
Front Reading Lights
Heated Front Bucket Seats
Front beverage holders
Leather shift knob
perforated leather-trimmed seating surfaces
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power door mirrors
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
5.64 Axle Ratio
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
MEMORY SEAT
Power Driver Seat
Split Folding Rear Seat
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Front fog lights
18" aluminum alloy wheels
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
Sunroof
POWER MOONROOF
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
8 speakers
Panic Alarm
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
Speed-Sensitive Wipers
Garage door transmitter: HomeLink
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Auto high-beam headlights
Lane Keep Assist
Exterior parking camera rear
SiriusXM
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Radio: 180-Watt AM/FM Audio System
Lane departure: Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) active
Emergency communication system: HondaLink
Blind Spot Display
Automatic Braking
Forward collision: Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW mitigation
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Abbotsford Hyundai
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Abbotsford Hyundai
30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1