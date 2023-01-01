$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Honda Fit
LX-HS - Android Auto - Apple CarPlay
2019 Honda Fit
LX-HS - Android Auto - Apple CarPlay
Location
Abbotsford Chrysler
30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
1-800-627-2513
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
77,018KM
Used
VIN 3HGGK5H56KM102796
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # AB1860
- Mileage 77,018 KM
Vehicle Description
WE PROVIDE A FULL VEHICLE INSPECTION REPORT, CARFAX, 3 DAYS 2500/KM HASSLE-FREE EXCHANGE POLICY PLUS A PROFESSIONAL DETAIL AND FULL TANK OF GAS. WE ALSO STAND BEHIND OUR PRODUCT WITH A PEACE OF MIND POWERTRAIN WARRANTY.
- 121 Point Inspection
- Carfax
We need your trade.....can't find a new or used vehicle in our selection? That is okay, we would like to purchase your vehicle from you anyways !
Versatility is a big deal when it comes to a small efficient compact, and the cargo capacity of this 2019 Honda Fit is anything but small, especially with the rear seats folded down. This 2019 Honda Fit is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
The 2019 Honda Fit has super-sporty styling to go along with its unmatched versatility and fun-to-drive attitude. Add in Honda's legendary handling and this is a ride you'll want to brag about. This Honda Fit features impressive fuel consumption, 60/40 split rear Magic Seats that'll free up 1,492 litres of cargo space, while providing a sophisticated ride and high quality feel.This hatchback has 77,018 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 128HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Fit's trim level is LX-HS. If you were wanting to get away from the stick shift, this LX Fit adds more than just a CVT with an active safety suite including collision mitigation with warning, road departure mitigation with lane departure warning, and adaptive cruise control with lane keep assist. This LX still has the heated front seats, HondaLink, air conditioning, steering wheel mounted cruise and audio control, and a Display audio system with HondaLink Next Generation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Wi-Fi tethering, Bluetooth, and Siri EyesFree to the standard DX features. Other features include a multi-angle rearview camera, remote entry, rear Magic Seats with unmatched versatility, Eco Assist, hill start assist, heated power side mirrors, LED brake lights, and auto off headlights. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Heated Front Seats, Bluetooth, Remote Keyless Entry, Collision Mitigation, Lane Keep Assist.
Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD joined the family-owned Trotman Auto Group LTD in 2010. We are a BBB accredited pre-owned auto dealership.
Come take this vehicle for a test drive today and see for yourself why we are the dealership with the #1 customer satisfaction in the Fraser Valley.
Serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD carry premium used cars, competitively priced for todays market. If you don not find what you are looking for in our inventory, just ask, and we will do our best to fulfill your needs. Drive down to the Abbotsford Auto Mall or view our inventory at https://www.abbotsfordchrysler.com/used/.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes and Fees. The second key, floor mats, and owner's manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles.Documentation Fee $699.00, Fuel Surcharge: $179.00 (electric vehicles excluded), Finance Placement Fee: $500.00 (if applicable)
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Safety
Lane Keep Assist
Additional Features
Collision Mitigation
Abbotsford Chrysler
30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
