2019 Honda Fit

$23,998 + taxes & licensing 7 8 , 3 7 4 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9463897

9463897 Stock #: PK972427A

PK972427A VIN: 3HGGK5H62KM101833

Vehicle Details Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # PK972427A

Mileage 78,374 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Tachometer Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry Speed Control HEATED FRONT SEATS Illuminated Entry Outside Temperature Display Rear Window Defroster Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Front Bucket Seats Front Reading Lights Cloth Seat Trim Heated Front Bucket Seats Front beverage holders Leather shift knob Safety Traction Control Brake Assist ABS Brakes ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Low Tire Pressure Warning Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows Power door mirrors Mechanical Power Steering Front Anti-Roll Bar Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio 6 Speakers Exterior Alloy Wheels Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Front fog lights Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Seating Split Folding Rear Seat Additional Features Panic Alarm Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Passenger door bin Radio data system Bumpers: body-colour Front wheel independent suspension Exterior parking camera rear Apple CarPlay/Android Auto Radio: 180-Watt AM/FM Audio System Lane departure: Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) active Emergency communication system: HondaLink Forward collision: Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW mitigation Wheels: 16" All Black Alloy

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.