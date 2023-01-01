$23,998+ tax & licensing
$23,998
+ taxes & licensing
Abbotsford Hyundai
1-800-684-2294
2019 Honda Fit
Sport - $162 B/W
Abbotsford Hyundai
30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
78,374KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9463897
- Stock #: PK972427A
- VIN: 3HGGK5H62KM101833
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PK972427A
- Mileage 78,374 KM
Vehicle Description
With athletic styling and an utilitarian design, it give this Honda Fit a sophisticated look and feel. This 2019 Honda Fit is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
The 2019 Honda Fit has super-sporty styling to go along with its unmatched versatility and fun-to-drive attitude. Add in Honda's legendary handling and this is a ride you'll want to brag about. This Honda Fit features impressive fuel consumption, 60/40 split rear Magic Seats that'll free up 1,492 litres of cargo space, while providing a sophisticated ride and high quality feel.This hatchback has 78,374 kms. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 128HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.abbotsfordhyundai.com/financial-services/pre-approved-financing/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $161.58 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $29407 ). See dealer for details.
Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all of this and so much more with this fantastic vehicle!
All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $499 Admin fee and $61 Fuel Surcharge.
Dealer ID #31001.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o
Vehicle Features
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Front Bucket Seats
Front Reading Lights
Cloth Seat Trim
Heated Front Bucket Seats
Front beverage holders
Leather shift knob
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
AM/FM Radio
6 Speakers
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Front fog lights
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Split Folding Rear Seat
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Bumpers: body-colour
Front wheel independent suspension
Exterior parking camera rear
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Radio: 180-Watt AM/FM Audio System
Lane departure: Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) active
Emergency communication system: HondaLink
Forward collision: Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW mitigation
Wheels: 16" All Black Alloy
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
