2019 Honda Odyssey
EX
$38,495
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White diamond pearl
- Interior Colour Brown Fabric
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 59,085 KM
Vehicle Description
Introducing the 2019 Honda Odyssey EX, the epitome of family-friendly versatility and comfort. This minivan is designed to make every journey a breeze, featuring spacious seating for up to eight passengers, a powerful yet fuel-efficient V6 engine, and a plethora of modern amenities including a user-friendly infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. With its sleek design, ample cargo space, and advanced safety features, the 2019 Honda Odyssey EX is the ideal choice for families seeking a reliable and enjoyable vehicle for both short trips and long road adventures. Don't miss out on this opportunity to own a minivan that's ready to enhance your family's mobility and comfort. At OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford, we take the stress out of buying a used car by providing you with our TruePrice from the start! You will have peace of mind knowing you got our best price up-front, without having to spend time negotiating down to the last dollar. All our pre-owned vehicles must pass an extremely thorough 153-point safety inspection, in order to be be sold as OpenRoad Certified. All vehicles will have a Carfax verified history report, as well as a safety inspection report and breakdown of all work performed. We pride ourselves in our transparency, and wish to provide you with all the info you need to be confident in your vehicle purchase. Give us a call or visit our showroom at 30210 Automall Dr in Abbotsford, BC! Prices subject to $499 Documentation Fee, $499 Lease/Finance Fee, and applicable taxes. Dealer #40643.
