Low Mileage, Sunroof, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Heated Seats, Power Sliding Doors!
Compare at $37078 - Our Price is just $35998!
Family oriented and safe, with a smooth ride and excellent power delivery, this 2019 Honda Odyssey ranks very high as one of the best minivans on the market. This 2019 Honda Odyssey is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
This 2019 Honda Odyssey is one of the best, most family oriented vehicles on the market. The interior is packed with everything you need for a long trip, while still retaining a functionality and versatility for those trips closer to home. With a controlled ride and on road handling and efficient and linear power delivery, the 2019 Odyssey is one of the best riding, strongest accelerating minivans around. If you want one vehicle that covers all the bases, this 2019 Honda Odyssey is ready to see it through.This low mileage van has just 6,619 kms. It's gray in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 280HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Odyssey's trim level is EX. Stepping up to this EX Odyssey adds a power sunroof with sunshade, side mirror turn signals, power sliding rear doors, front fog lamps, an auto dimming rear view mirror, Honda LaneWatch right side camera, a built in vacuum, and a HomeLink remote. This Odyssey is equipped with an active safety suite that includes lane keep assist with adaptive cruise control, collision mitigation with forward collision mitigation, and road departure mitigation with lane departure warning. This amazing minivan comes with a great infotainment system complete with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, audio display, Bluetooth phone integration, HondaLink with emergency response, CabinControl app, Wi-Fi tethering, and Siri EyesFree. Other features include heated power front seats, remote start, proximity keyless entry, multi-angle rearview camera, tri zone automatic climate control, steering wheel mounted paddle shifters, and aluminum wheels. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Heated Seats, Power Sliding Doors, Lane Keep Assist, Forward Collision Mitigation.
