2019 Honda Odyssey

40,500 KM

Details Description Features

$39,245

+ tax & licensing
Abbotsford Hyundai

1-800-684-2294

EX-L RES - Sunroof - Apple CarPlay - $265 B/W

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

40,500KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6317628
  • Stock #: AH9183
  • VIN: 5FNRL6H65KB502999

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White diamond pearl
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 40,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Sunroof, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Heated Seats, Memory Seat!

Compare at $40422 - Our Price is just $39245!

Due to its high interior configuration possibilities, this Honda Odyssey can be transformed into the versatile minivan you need at a moments notice, allowing for perfect passenger seating and ample cargo room. This 2019 Honda Odyssey is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.

This 2019 Honda Odyssey is one of the best, most family oriented vehicles on the market. The interior is packed with everything you need for a long trip, while still retaining a functionality and versatility for those trips closer to home. With a controlled ride and on road handling and efficient and linear power delivery, the 2019 Odyssey is one of the best riding, strongest accelerating minivans around. If you want one vehicle that covers all the bases, this 2019 Honda Odyssey is ready to see it through.This van has 40,500 kms. It's white diamond pearl in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 280HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Odyssey's trim level is EX-L RES. This EX-L Res brings family minivan to the next level with a heated steering wheel, memory driver seat and side mirrors, power tailgate, SiriusXM, HD Radio, rear entertainment system with 10.2 inch screen and media streaming, 115V power outlet, CabinTalk interior PA, power sunroof with sunshade, side mirror turn signals, power sliding rear doors, front fog lamps, an auto dimming rear view mirror, Honda LaneWatch right side camera, a built in vacuum, and a HomeLink remote. This Odyssey is equipped with an active safety suite that includes lane keep assist with adaptive cruise control, collision mitigation with forward collision mitigation, and road departure mitigation with lane departure warning. Other features include heated power front seats, remote start, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, audio display, Bluetooth phone integration, HondaLink with emergency response, CabinControl app, Wi-Fi tethering, and Siri EyesFree. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Heated Seats, Memory Seat, Rear Seat Entertainment, Lane Keep Assist.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.abbotsfordhyundai.com/financial-services/pre-approved-financing/



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $264.23 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $48091 ). See dealer for details.

Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all of this and so much more with this fantastic vehicle!

All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.

*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $499 Admin fee and $61 Fuel Surcharge.

Dealer ID #31001.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Telescoping Steering Wheel
rear air conditioning
Heated Steering Wheel
Illuminated Entry
Front dual zone A/C
Heated Seats
MEMORY SEAT
LEATHER SEAT TRIM
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Driver Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Split Folding Rear Seat
Heated Front Bucket Seats
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Front fog lights
Tachometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Sunroof
Rear Window Defroster
POWER MOONROOF
remote start
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Outside Temperature Display
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
SPEED CONTROL
Entertainment System
Panic Alarm
Power Tailgate
Headphones
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
rear reading lights
Heated Door Mirrors
Front Reading Lights
Driver Door Bin
Front beverage holders
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Emergency communication system
Passenger seat mounted armrest
Reclining 3rd row seat
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Sun blinds
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
DVD-Audio
REAR SEAT ENTERTAINMENT
A/V remote
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest
Speed-Sensitive Wipers
3rd row seats: split-bench
7 Speakers
Garage door transmitter: HomeLink
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Auto high-beam headlights
4.33 Axle Ratio
Lane Keep Assist
Exterior parking camera rear
Distance-Pacing Cruise Control
Radio: 150-Watt AM/FM/CD/HD Display Audio System

