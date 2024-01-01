$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Hyundai Elantra
GT Preferred HEATED STEERING, APPLE CARPLAY, TOUCHSCREEN
Abbotsford Hyundai
30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
1-800-684-2294
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 47,443 KM
Vehicle Description
Discover the perfect blend of style, comfort, and performance with the 2019 Hyundai Elantra Preferred GT. This sporty hatchback offers a dynamic driving experience, advanced technology, and sleek design, making it the ideal choice for those who demand more from their daily drive.
Equipped with a robust 2.0L engine delivering 161 horsepower, the Elantra Preferred GT ensures a responsive and exhilarating ride. The aggressive front grille, sharp lines, and 17-inch alloy wheels give the Elantra GT a bold and athletic stance. Stay connected and entertained with an 8-inch touchscreen display, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and a premium audio system. Enjoy heated front seats, a spacious interior with ample cargo space, and a hands-free smart trunk for ultimate convenience. Drive with confidence thanks to advanced safety features such as Blind Spot Detection, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, and Lane Keeping Assist.
Don't miss out on the opportunity to own this outstanding vehicle. Visit your local Hyundai dealership today and experience the 2019 Elantra Preferred GT for yourself!
All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with the remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Doc fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.
