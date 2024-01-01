Menu
Account
Sign In
HEATED SEATS, SXM RADIO, BLIND SPOT DETECTION\ <p> Discover the perfect blend of style, comfort, and performance with the 2019 Hyundai Elantra Preferred GT. This sporty hatchback offers a dynamic driving experience, advanced technology, and sleek design, making it the ideal choice for those who demand more from their daily drive. <p> Equipped with a robust 2.0L engine delivering 161 horsepower, the Elantra Preferred GT ensures a responsive and exhilarating ride. The aggressive front grille, sharp lines, and 17-inch alloy wheels give the Elantra GT a bold and athletic stance. Stay connected and entertained with an 8-inch touchscreen display, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and a premium audio system. Enjoy heated front seats, a spacious interior with ample cargo space, and a hands-free smart trunk for ultimate convenience. Drive with confidence thanks to advanced safety features such as Blind Spot Detection, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, and Lane Keeping Assist. <p> Dont miss out on the opportunity to own this outstanding vehicle. Visit your local Hyundai dealership today and experience the 2019 Elantra Preferred GT for yourself! <p> All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with the remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive. <p> *All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Doc fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.

2019 Hyundai Elantra

47,443 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Hyundai Elantra

GT Preferred HEATED STEERING, APPLE CARPLAY, TOUCHSCREEN

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Hyundai Elantra

GT Preferred HEATED STEERING, APPLE CARPLAY, TOUCHSCREEN

Location

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-684-2294

  1. 11534367
  2. 11534367
  3. 11534367
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
47,443KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KMHH35LE8KU088284

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 47,443 KM

Vehicle Description

HEATED SEATS, SXM RADIO, BLIND SPOT DETECTION\


Discover the perfect blend of style, comfort, and performance with the 2019 Hyundai Elantra Preferred GT. This sporty hatchback offers a dynamic driving experience, advanced technology, and sleek design, making it the ideal choice for those who demand more from their daily drive.


Equipped with a robust 2.0L engine delivering 161 horsepower, the Elantra Preferred GT ensures a responsive and exhilarating ride. The aggressive front grille, sharp lines, and 17-inch alloy wheels give the Elantra GT a bold and athletic stance. Stay connected and entertained with an 8-inch touchscreen display, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and a premium audio system. Enjoy heated front seats, a spacious interior with ample cargo space, and a hands-free smart trunk for ultimate convenience. Drive with confidence thanks to advanced safety features such as Blind Spot Detection, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, and Lane Keeping Assist.


Don't miss out on the opportunity to own this outstanding vehicle. Visit your local Hyundai dealership today and experience the 2019 Elantra Preferred GT for yourself!


All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with the remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.


*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Doc fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Abbotsford Hyundai

Used 2012 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited 3.5 NO ACCIDENTS & ONE OWNER!! for sale in Abbotsford, BC
2012 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited 3.5 NO ACCIDENTS & ONE OWNER!! 211,863 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Toyota C-HR LE ONE OWNER!! for sale in Abbotsford, BC
2021 Toyota C-HR LE ONE OWNER!! 19,628 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2024 Hyundai IONIQ 6 Preferred Long Range w/Ultimate Package NO ACCIDENTS!! for sale in Abbotsford, BC
2024 Hyundai IONIQ 6 Preferred Long Range w/Ultimate Package NO ACCIDENTS!! 5,470 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Abbotsford Hyundai

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Abbotsford Hyundai

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

Call Dealer

1-800-684-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-684-2294

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Abbotsford Hyundai

1-800-684-2294

Contact Seller
2019 Hyundai Elantra