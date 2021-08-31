Menu
2019 Hyundai Elantra

23,118 KM

Details Description Features

$27,998

+ tax & licensing
GT N Line - $189 B/W - Low Mileage

Location

$27,998

+ taxes & licensing

23,118KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7721098
  • Stock #: NO011461A
  • VIN: KMHH55LC5KU091099

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Summit Gray
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 23,118 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, N Line Exclusive Styling, Unique N Line Seats, N Line Steering Wheel, Leather Seats, Heated Seats!

Compare at $28838 - Our Price is just $27998!

This 2019 Hyundai Elantra GT emphatically announces its arrival on the market with a chassis that is rejuvenated, more self-assured and fun to drive, says Auto123. This 2019 Hyundai Elantra GT is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.

This 2019 Elantra GT is the latest member to join the Hyundai Elantra family. This sporty hatchback was designed in Europe and fine-tuned on the infamous Nürburgring race circuit in Germany. Experience precise and responsive handling for a rewarding drive on your daily commute, weekend adventures, and everything else in between.This low mileage hatchback has just 23,118 kms. It's summit gray in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 201HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Elantra GT's trim level is N Line. This hatchback Elantra GT N proves you can have fun while being efficient and practical. With a sporty drivetrain complete with throaty dual exhaust tips, N Line exclusive bumpers, a panoramic sunroof, N Line exclusive heated leather sport seats, and N Line exclusive heated leather steering wheel it feels as comfortable as it does peppy. Your infotainment system is complete with an 8 inch touchscreen, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, SiriusXM, and Bluetooth. Other features include proximity keyless entry, LED lighting, heated power side mirrors with turn signals, and dual zone automatic climate control. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: N Line Exclusive Styling, Unique N Line Seats, N Line Steering Wheel, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Andoid Auto.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.abbotsfordhyundai.com/financial-services/pre-approved-financing/



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $188.51 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $34309 ). See dealer for details.

Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all of this and so much more with this fantastic vehicle!

All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.

*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $499 Admin fee and $61 Fuel Surcharge.

Dealer ID #31001.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Trip Computer
Overhead Console
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
SPEED CONTROL
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Rear Window Defroster
Tilt Steering Wheel
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Front Bucket Seats
Split Folding Rear Seat
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Tachometer
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Apple CarPlay
Remote Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Outside Temperature Display
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
POWER MOONROOF
Leather shift knob
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Panic Alarm
rear reading lights
Heated Door Mirrors
Front Reading Lights
Driver Door Bin
Front beverage holders
Passenger door bin
Sport steering wheel
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Leather Seating Surfaces
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Exterior parking camera rear
AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
N Line Exclusive Styling
Unique N Line Seats
N Line Steering Wheel
Andoid Auto
18" x 7.5J Alloy Wheels

