2019 Hyundai IONIQ
2019 Hyundai IONIQ
Electric Preferred Hatchback w/White Exterior - $122.07 /Wk
Location
30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
84,483KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10449072
- Stock #: P109456AAAA
- VIN: KMHC85LH1KU052216
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 84,483 KM
Vehicle Description
- 121 Point Inspection
- Carfax
We need your trade.....can't find a new or used vehicle in our selection? That is okay, we would like to purchase your vehicle from you anyways !
Boasting excellent highly intuitive controls, this Hyundai Ioniq Electric is a pleasure to drive. This 2019 Hyundai IONIQ Electric is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
With an outstanding range, well built quality cockpit, and a fairly timid exterior styling, this Hyundai Ioniq Electric is definitely the proper choice for your next Electric vehicle. Adaptable to your lifestyle, this Ioniq Electric can run on full electric power or rely on the small efficient engine as a support generator for a much needed range and low fuel consumption. This hatchback has 84,483 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by an 88kW Electric Motor -inc: 28kWh lithium-ion polymer battery engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our IONIQ Electric's trim level is Preferred Hatchback w/White Exterior. This Hyundai Ioniq has the comfort and convenience features you need. It comes with an 8-inch touchscreen with navigation, Android Auto, and Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, Infinity premium audio, heated front seats, a heated, leather-wrapped steering wheel, automatic air conditioning, blind spot detection with lane change assist, a backup camera, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Blind Spot Assist, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Premium Sound Package, Rear View Camera.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest weekly payment of $122.07 with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, plus Documentation Fee $699, Fuel Surcharge $179 (electric vehicles excluded), Finance Placement Fee $500 - if applicable ). See dealer for details.
Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD joined the family-owned Trotman Auto Group LTD in 2010. We are a BBB accredited pre-owned auto dealership.
Come take this vehicle for a test drive today and see for yourself why we are the dealership with the #1 customer satisfaction in the Fraser Valley.
Serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD carry premium used cars, competitively priced for todays market. If you don not find what you are looking for in our inventory, just ask, and we will do our best to fulfill your needs. Drive down to the Abbotsford Auto Mall or view our inventory at https://www.abbotsfordchrysler.com/used/.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes and Fees. The second key, floor mats, and owner's manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles.Documentation Fee $699.00, Fuel Surcharge: $179.00 (electric vehicles excluded), Finance Placement Fee: $500.00 (if applicable)
Come by and check out our fleet of 100+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Interior
Navigation
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Blind Spot Assist
Additional Features
Premium Sound Package
