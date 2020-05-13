+ taxes & licensing
One Owner, Navigation, Blind Spot Assist, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Premium Sound Package!
Compare at $28762 - Our Price is just $25999!
With such a striking and highly efficient aerodynamic design, the Ioniq Electric has an unmatched efficiency. This 2019 Hyundai IONIQ Electric is for sale today in Abbotsford.
With an outstanding range, well built quality cockpit, and a fairly timid exterior styling, this Hyundai Ioniq Electric is definitely the proper choice for your next Electric vehicle. Adaptable to your lifestyle, this Ioniq Electric can run on full electric power or rely on the small efficient engine as a support generator for a much needed range and low fuel consumption. This hatchback has 54,309 kms. It's ceramic metallic in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a ELECTIC MOTOR engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Blind Spot Assist, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Premium Sound Package, Rear View Camera.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $175.04 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $31859 ). See dealer for details.
Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all of this and so much more with this fantastic vehicle!
All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $499 Admin fee and $61 Fuel Surcharge.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o
