2019 Hyundai KONA

46,907 KM

Details Features

Abbotsford Hyundai

1-800-684-2294

Electric Ultimate

Location

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-684-2294

46,907KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10230188
  • Stock #: PI204195A
  • VIN: KM8K33AGXKU047735

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 46,907 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

1 Speed Automatic

