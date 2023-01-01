2019 Hyundai KONA

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 4 6 , 9 0 7 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10230188

10230188 Stock #: PI204195A

PI204195A VIN: KM8K33AGXKU047735

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Black

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 46,907 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Compass Navigation System Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Additional Features 1 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.