LEATHER SEATS, SUNROOF, WIRELESS CHARGING, HEATED STEERING WHEEL <p> Introducing the 2019 Hyundai Kona Ultimate where style meets innovation in perfect harmony. Elevate your driving experience with this cutting-edge compact SUV that effortlessly combines sleek design with advanced technology. Heres why the Hyundai Kona Ultimate is the ultimate choice for modern drivers: <p> 1. Striking Design: Command attention on the road with the Hyundai Kona Ultimates bold and dynamic design. From its distinctive cascading grille to its sculpted lines and available contrasting roof colors, every detail exudes confidence and style. <p> 2. Advanced Safety Features: Your safety is our priority. The 2019 Kona Ultimate comes equipped with Hyundai SmartSense, a suite of advanced safety technologies. Features like Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist, Lane Keeping Assist, and Blind-Spot Collision Warning work seamlessly to keep you and your passengers protected on every journey. <p> 3. Innovative Technology: Stay connected and entertained with the latest technology at your fingertips. The Kona Ultimate boasts an intuitive 8-inch touchscreen display with navigation, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto compatibility, providing seamless integration of your smartphone for a connected driving experience. <p> 4. Turbocharged Performance: Experience thrilling performance with the available turbocharged engine that delivers responsive power and efficiency. Whether navigating city streets or cruising on the highway, the Kona Ultimate offers a driving experience thats as exhilarating as it is efficient. <P> 5. Comfortable and Versatile Interior: Step inside the Kona Ultimate, and youll discover a spacious and well-appointed interior designed for your comfort. With available leather seating surfaces, an 8-way power-adjustable drivers seat, and versatile cargo space, this SUV is ready to accommodate your lifestyle. <p> 6. Head-Turning Features: Stand out from the crowd with exclusive features such as LED headlights, a power tilt-and-slide sunroof, and 18-inch alloy wheels. The Kona Ultimate isnt just a car; its a statement. <p> Elevate your driving experience with the 2020 Hyundai Kona Ultimate a vehicle that combines style, safety, and innovation for a truly exceptional ride. Discover a new standard in compact SUVs and make every drive an adventure. <p> All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive. <p> *All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Admin fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.

2019 Hyundai KONA

91,844 KM

Location

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-684-2294

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
91,844KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KM8K5CA54KU393949

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 91,844 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
7 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

