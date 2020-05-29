+ taxes & licensing
30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
Compare at $48408 - Our Price is just $46998!
A new breed of fully electric SUV designed to take on the city, introducing the 2019 Hyundai KONA! This 2019 Hyundai Kona Electric is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
The KONA has been designed to turn heads, but this fully electric KONA took it a step further with a gas free drivetrain. The dynamic design catches your eye with unique details that highlight the strong Hyundai SUV DNA at its core, starting with our signature cascading front grille design, muscular wheel arches and advanced lighting. Bold accent body panels runs along the side and rear bumper for a sporty look. Step inside and instantly experience an exceptional level of comfort thanks to its wealth of features.This SUV has 20,264 kms. It's chalk white in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 150.0L Electric OHV ZEV 201hp engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $316.43 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $57591 ). See dealer for details.
All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.
