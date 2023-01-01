$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe
ESSENTIAL APPLE CARPLAY, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, LANE KEEP ASSIST
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 55,696 KM
Vehicle Description
?? Discover the Ultimate Adventure Companion: 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe Essential AWD ??
Unleash the thrill of the open road with the 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe Essential AWD, a masterfully crafted SUV designed for those who crave both style and performance. This dynamic vehicle seamlessly blends cutting-edge technology, safety features, and rugged capability to redefine your driving experience.
?? Key Features:
? All-Wheel Drive (AWD): Conquer any terrain with confidence, thanks to the advanced AWD system that ensures optimal traction and stability, giving you peace of mind in various driving conditions.
?? Safety First: Your well-being is our priority. Equipped with a comprehensive suite of safety features, including advanced airbags, Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), and Hyundai's innovative SmartSense technology, the Santa Fe Essential AWD keeps you and your passengers secure on every journey.
?? Sleek Design: Make a bold statement on the road with the Santa Fe's eye-catching design. From its distinctive front grille to the sleek, aerodynamic profile, this SUV seamlessly combines style and functionality.
?? Performance and Efficiency: Experience powerful performance without compromising fuel efficiency. The Santa Fe Essential AWD delivers a smooth and responsive ride, making every drive a pleasure.
?? Smart Technology: Stay connected and entertained with the latest technology features, including a user-friendly infotainment system, smartphone integration, and advanced driver assistance features that enhance your overall driving experience.
?? Versatile Interior: The spacious and comfortable interior of the Santa Fe Essential AWD adapts to your lifestyle. Whether you're tackling city streets or embarking on a weekend getaway, this SUV provides the versatility you need.
All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Admin fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.
