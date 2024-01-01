Menu
APPLE CARPLAY, SURROUND VIEW CAMERA, HEATED SEATS <P> Experience sophistication and versatility with the 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe Luxury AWD. This premium SUV combines advanced technology, robust performance, and luxurious comfort to elevate your driving experience. <P> Key Features: <P> Powerful Performance: The Santa Fe Luxury AWD is powered by a 2.0L turbocharged engine delivering 235 horsepower, ensuring a dynamic and responsive drive. The HTRAC All-Wheel Drive system provides exceptional handling and stability in all conditions. <P> Elegant Design: With its bold and refined exterior, the 2019 Santa Fe Luxury stands out on the road. Stylish LED headlights, a cascading front grille, and 19-inch alloy wheels add to its sophisticated appearance. <P> Luxurious Interior: Step inside a spacious cabin featuring premium materials, leather seating, a panoramic sunroof, and heated front and rear seats. Enjoy a quiet and comfortable ride with dual-zone automatic climate control and a power-adjustable drivers seat. <P> Cutting-Edge Technology: Stay connected and entertained with the 8-inch touchscreen display, Apple CarPlay®, Android Auto. <P> Advanced Safety: Drive with peace of mind thanks to Hyundai SmartSense, including Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist, Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist, Lane Keeping Assist, and Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist. <P> Discover the perfect blend of luxury and capability with the 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe Luxury AWD. <P> All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive. <P> *All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Doc fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

64,651 KM

Used
64,651KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5NMS3CAA4KH114661

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 64,651 KM

Vehicle Description

APPLE CARPLAY, SURROUND VIEW CAMERA, HEATED SEATS


Experience sophistication and versatility with the 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe Luxury AWD. This premium SUV combines advanced technology, robust performance, and luxurious comfort to elevate your driving experience.


Key Features:


Powerful Performance: The Santa Fe Luxury AWD is powered by a 2.0L turbocharged engine delivering 235 horsepower, ensuring a dynamic and responsive drive. The HTRAC All-Wheel Drive system provides exceptional handling and stability in all conditions.


Elegant Design: With its bold and refined exterior, the 2019 Santa Fe Luxury stands out on the road. Stylish LED headlights, a cascading front grille, and 19-inch alloy wheels add to its sophisticated appearance.


Luxurious Interior: Step inside a spacious cabin featuring premium materials, leather seating, a panoramic sunroof, and heated front and rear seats. Enjoy a quiet and comfortable ride with dual-zone automatic climate control and a power-adjustable driver's seat.


Cutting-Edge Technology: Stay connected and entertained with the 8-inch touchscreen display, Apple CarPlay®, Android Auto.


Advanced Safety: Drive with peace of mind thanks to Hyundai SmartSense, including Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist, Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist, Lane Keeping Assist, and Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist.


Discover the perfect blend of luxury and capability with the 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe Luxury AWD.


All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.


*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Doc fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

