2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

Vehicle Features

Safety Security System Traction Control 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist ABS Brakes ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Knee airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power door mirrors Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Telescoping Steering Wheel rear air conditioning Heated Steering Wheel Illuminated Entry Front dual zone A/C Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Memory Seats HEATED FRONT SEATS Power Driver Seat Front Bucket Seats Split Folding Rear Seat Exterior Alloy Wheels Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Front fog lights Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer CD Player Trip Computer Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Android Auto Apple CarPlay Windows Sunroof Rear Window Defroster Convenience Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Outside Temperature Display Variably intermittent wipers Automatic temperature control Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights

Additional Features SPEED CONTROL Panic Alarm Heated Door Mirrors Front Reading Lights Driver Door Bin Passenger door bin Front Anti-Roll Bar Rear Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Four wheel independent suspension Bumpers: body-colour Roof rack: rails only Speed-Sensitive Wipers 3rd row seats: split-bench 3.041 Axle Ratio Exterior parking camera rear AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Hands Free Liftgate Active Driver Assist

