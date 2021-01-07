WE PROVIDE A FULL VEHICLE INSPECTION REPORT, CARFAX, 3 DAYS 2500/KM HASSLE-FREE EXCHANGE POLICY PLUS A PROFESSIONAL DETAIL AND FULL TANK OF GAS. WE ALSO STAND BEHIND OUR PRODUCT WITH A PEACE OF MIND POWERTRAIN WARRANTY. - 121 Point Inspection - Carfax
New technology, new features, and a new look highlight the excellent value of this all-new 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe. This 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
The all-new Hyundai Santa Fe is about helping your drive become a safer drive, and it starts with the SuperStructure at its core. This frame is engineered with Advanced High Strength Steel for superior rigidity and strength to provide added protection in the event you cannot avoid a collision from happening. But beyond the strong foundation you are surrounded by a suite of available driver assistance technologies actively scanning your surroundings to help keep you safe on your journeys. Theyve been developed to help alert you to, and even avoid, unexpected dangers on the road and include the worlds first Safe Exit Assist technology. Discover an SUV that helps you protect not only you and your passengers, but also the people around you. This SUV has 52,273 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 235HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $270.72 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, plus Documentation Fee $599, Fuel Surcharge $119, Finance Placement Fee $500 - if applicable ). See dealer for details.
Vehicle Features
Compass
Integrated roof antenna
Driver Knee Airbag
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
Engine Immobilizer
Front fog lamps
Steel spare wheel
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Air filtration
Trailer Wiring Harness
Back-Up Camera
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Rear Parking Sensors
PERIMETER ALARM
140 Amp Alternator
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Front Cupholder
Carpet Floor Trim
Electronic Transfer Case
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Lip Spoiler
Rear cupholder
LED brakelights
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Front Camera
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Digital/Analog Display
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Systems Monitor
4 12V DC Power Outlets
54-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
66 L Fuel Tank
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Roof Rack Rails Only
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Speed Compensated Volume Control
Blind Spot
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror