2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm Compass Integrated roof antenna Safety Driver Knee Airbag Windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Trim Chrome Grille Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Exterior Front fog lamps Steel spare wheel Suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Convenience Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Comfort Air filtration

Additional Features Trailer Wiring Harness Back-Up Camera HEAD-UP DISPLAY CHROME DOOR HANDLES Rear Parking Sensors PERIMETER ALARM 140 Amp Alternator Locking glove box Driver foot rest Front map lights Front license plate bracket Full Cloth Headliner Outside temp gauge CLEARCOAT PAINT Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Front Cupholder Carpet Floor Trim Electronic Transfer Case Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Lip Spoiler Rear cupholder LED brakelights Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Trunk/hatch auto-latch Front Camera Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Digital/Analog Display Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Valet Function Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter Cargo Area Concealed Storage Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Chrome Side Windows Trim Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Systems Monitor 4 12V DC Power Outlets 54-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection 66 L Fuel Tank HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Roof Rack Rails Only Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Speed Compensated Volume Control Blind Spot Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Right Side Camera Rear Auto-Leveling Suspension Left Side Camera 40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents Axle Ratio 3.510 Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Metal-Look Bodyside Insert, Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Tires: P235/55 R19 AS Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert Power Rear Child Safety Locks 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake Fully Automatic Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: manual mode GVWR: 2,250 kgs Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power adjustable driver seat w/4-way power lumbar support, power extendable driver seat cushion, driver integrated memory and 8-way power adjustable passenger seat w/height adjustment, Wheels: 19 x 7.5J Alloys Passenger Seat 10-Way Driver Seat Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (fca) Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Leather/Piano Black Gear Shifter Material Engine: 2.5L Turbo GDI E-CVVT 16-Valve 4-Cylinder -inc: idle start-stop

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.