2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

$29,998 + taxes & licensing 1 7 , 6 1 5 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 6813281

6813281 Stock #: MF339485A

MF339485A VIN: 5NMS3CAD1KH124381

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Machine Gray

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # MF339485A

Mileage 17,615 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Security System Traction Control 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist ABS Brakes ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Knee airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power door mirrors Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Telescoping Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Illuminated Entry Front dual zone A/C Seating Heated Seats HEATED FRONT SEATS Power Driver Seat Front Bucket Seats Cloth seating surfaces Split Folding Rear Seat Heated Front Bucket Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Front fog lights Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Bluetooth Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls 6 Speakers Android Auto Apple CarPlay Convenience Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Outside Temperature Display Variably intermittent wipers Automatic temperature control Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Windows Rear Window Defroster Additional Features Rear Parking Sensors SPEED CONTROL Panic Alarm Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror Heated Door Mirrors Front Reading Lights Driver Door Bin Passenger door bin Turn signal indicator mirrors Front Anti-Roll Bar Rear Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Four wheel independent suspension Bumpers: body-colour Roof rack: rails only Speed-Sensitive Wipers Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger w/tilt AM/FM radio: SiriusXM Auto high-beam headlights Lane Keep Assist Exterior parking camera rear BlueLink Axle Ratio 4.081 Active Blind Spot Assist Distance pacing cruise control: Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Wheels: 18 x 7.5J Alloy Forward Collision Assist Emergency communication system: BlueLink Radio: AM/FM/MP3/SiriusXM/HD Radio Audio System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.