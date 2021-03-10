Low Mileage, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Active Blind Spot Assist!
Compare at $30898 - Our Price is just $29998!
With the all new 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe, you can have it all: style, capability, and comfort. This 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
The all-new Hyundai Santa Fe is about helping your drive become a safer drive, and it starts with the SuperStructure at its core. This frame is engineered with Advanced High Strength Steel for superior rigidity and strength to provide added protection in the event you cannot avoid a collision from happening. But beyond the strong foundation you are surrounded by a suite of available driver assistance technologies actively scanning your surroundings to help keep you safe on your journeys. Theyve been developed to help alert you to, and even avoid, unexpected dangers on the road and include the worlds first Safe Exit Assist technology. Discover an SUV that helps you protect not only you and your passengers, but also the people around you. This low mileage SUV has just 17,615 kms. It's machine gray in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 185HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Santa Fe's trim level is 2.4L Preferred AWD. This Santa Fe Preferred has all the driver assistance and safety features you could need with active blind spot and rear cross traffic assistance, easy exit seats, parking distance assist, BlueLink remote activation, dual zone automatic climate control, proximity key entry. Other features include forward collision mitigation with pedestrian detection, adaptive cruise control with stop and go, lane keep assist, driver attention assistance, automatic high beams, a 7 inch touchscreen, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, heated seats and steering wheel, Bluetooth, automatic headlamps, LED accent lighting, drive mode select, aluminum wheels, and fog lights. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Active Blind Spot Assist, Bluelink, Bluetooth.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $201.97 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $36759 ). See dealer for details.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $499 Admin fee and $61 Fuel Surcharge.
Vehicle Features
Security System
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Illuminated Entry
Front dual zone A/C
Heated Seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Driver Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Cloth seating surfaces
Split Folding Rear Seat
Heated Front Bucket Seats
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Front fog lights
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
6 Speakers
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Outside Temperature Display
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Rear Window Defroster
Rear Parking Sensors
SPEED CONTROL
Panic Alarm
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
Heated Door Mirrors
Front Reading Lights
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
Roof rack: rails only
Speed-Sensitive Wipers
Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger w/tilt
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Auto high-beam headlights
Lane Keep Assist
Exterior parking camera rear
BlueLink
Axle Ratio 4.081
Active Blind Spot Assist
Distance pacing cruise control: Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)
AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
Wheels: 18 x 7.5J Alloy
Forward Collision Assist
Emergency communication system: BlueLink
Radio: AM/FM/MP3/SiriusXM/HD Radio Audio System
