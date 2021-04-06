2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

$36,999 + taxes & licensing 1 2 , 9 3 6 K M Used Get Financing

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Stormy Sea

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 12,936 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Security System Traction Control 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist ABS Brakes ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Knee airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Passenger Seat Power Liftgate Power door mirrors Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Telescoping Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Illuminated Entry Front dual zone A/C Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Memory Seats MEMORY SEAT COOLED SEATS Heated rear seats HEATED FRONT SEATS Power Driver Seat Front Bucket Seats Ventilated Front Seats Split Folding Rear Seat Exterior Alloy Wheels Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Front fog lights Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls 6 Speakers Android Auto Apple CarPlay Windows Sunroof Rear Window Defroster POWER MOONROOF Convenience Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Outside Temperature Display Variably intermittent wipers Automatic temperature control Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Additional Features Rear Parking Sensors SPEED CONTROL Panic Alarm Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror Heated Door Mirrors Front Reading Lights Driver Door Bin Passenger door bin Turn signal indicator mirrors Sun blinds Leather Seating Surfaces Front Anti-Roll Bar Rear Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Four wheel independent suspension Bumpers: body-colour Roof rack: rails only Speed-Sensitive Wipers Garage door transmitter: HomeLink AM/FM radio: SiriusXM Auto high-beam headlights Exterior parking camera rear Axle Ratio 3.510 Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats Distance pacing cruise control: Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Wheels: 18 x 7.5J Alloy Hands Free Liftgate Active Driver Assist Emergency communication system: BlueLink Radio: AM/FM/MP3/SiriusXM/HD Radio Audio System Lane departure: Lane Keep Assist (LKA) active

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.