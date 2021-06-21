2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

$31,999 + taxes & licensing 6 9 , 1 6 3 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 7501329

7501329 Stock #: AH9247

AH9247 VIN: 5NMS3CAA4KH017282

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Machine Gray

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 69,163 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Security System Traction Control 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist ABS Brakes Rear Parking Sensors ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Knee airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power door mirrors Interior Air Conditioning Compass Overhead Console Heated Steering Wheel SPEED CONTROL HEATED FRONT SEATS Illuminated Entry Rear Window Defroster Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Telescoping Steering Wheel Front dual zone A/C Exterior Alloy Wheels Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Front fog lights Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Trip Computer Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls 6 Speakers Convenience Remote Keyless Entry Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Outside Temperature Display Variably intermittent wipers Automatic temperature control Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Seating Power Driver Seat Front Bucket Seats Split Folding Rear Seat Mechanical Front Anti-Roll Bar Additional Features Panic Alarm Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror Heated Door Mirrors Front Reading Lights Driver Door Bin Passenger door bin Turn signal indicator mirrors Rear Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Four wheel independent suspension Bumpers: body-colour Roof rack: rails only Speed-Sensitive Wipers Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km AM/FM radio: SiriusXM Auto high-beam headlights Exterior parking camera rear AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Wheels: 18 x 7.5J Alloy Emergency communication system: BlueLink Radio: AM/FM/MP3/SiriusXM/HD Radio Audio System

