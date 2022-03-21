2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

$31,599 + taxes & licensing 4 6 , 7 7 7 K M Used Get Financing

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Stormy Sea

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 46,777 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Tachometer Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console Heated Steering Wheel SPEED CONTROL Illuminated Entry Outside Temperature Display Rear Window Defroster Front Bucket Seats Front Reading Lights Front Center Armrest Safety Traction Control Brake Assist ABS Brakes ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Low Tire Pressure Warning Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows Power door mirrors Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Front Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Axle Ratio 4.081 Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Bluetooth Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls 6 Speakers Android Auto Apple CarPlay Seating Heated Seats Rear Seat Center Armrest Split Folding Rear Seat Exterior Alloy Wheels Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Aluminum Wheels Fog Lamps Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Variably intermittent wipers Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Additional Features Panic Alarm Driver Door Bin Passenger door bin Rear Anti-Roll Bar Four wheel independent suspension Bumpers: body-color Auto high-beam headlights Exterior parking camera rear Stain-resistant cloth seating surfaces Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Display Audio Apple CarPlay & Android Auto 17" x 7.0J Alloy Wheels Primary LCD size: 7.0"

