$28,999
+ taxes & licensing
2019 Hyundai Sonata
Essential - Heated Seats - $196 B/W
Location
67,033KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8620520
- Stock #: NK784373A
- VIN: 5NPE34AF3KH769590
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Symphony Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
Compare at $29869 - Our Price is just $28999!
With exceptional styling, impressive on road handling and an incredible list of features, it's hard not to instantly fall in love with this 2019 Sonata. This 2019 Hyundai Sonata is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
The very stylish design of this 2019 Hyundai Sonata is only the beginning. Inside, you'll be impressed by the high number of features that make your drive better. You'll also feel added peace of mind with a number of available Hyundai SmartSense safety technologies that actively monitor your surroundings, including standard Blind-Spot Collision Warning! This sedan has 67,033 kms. It's symphony silver in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 185HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Sonata's trim level is Essential. The Essential package is loaded with an impressive list of features that include heated front seats, Bluetooth streaming audio, ice cold air conditioning and steering wheel mounted audio controls. You'll also get aluminum wheels, a 7 inch touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a leather steering wheel, remote keyless entry, a rear view camera and a rear collision warning system plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Blind Spot Detection, Aluminum Wheels, Touchscreen, Apple Carplay, Android Auto.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.abbotsfordhyundai.com/financial-services/pre-approved-financing/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $195.25 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $35535 ). See dealer for details.
Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all of this and so much more with this fantastic vehicle!
All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $499 Admin fee and $61 Fuel Surcharge.
Dealer ID #31001.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o
Vehicle Features
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Leather Steering Wheel
SPEED CONTROL
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Front Bucket Seats
Front Reading Lights
Front beverage holders
Leather shift knob
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Rear View Camera
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Anti-Roll Bar
AM/FM Radio
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
6 Speakers
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seat
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Panic Alarm
rear reading lights
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
Speed-Sensitive Wipers
Blind Spot Detection
TOUCHSCREEN
Exterior parking camera rear
AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Display Audio
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
