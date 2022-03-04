2019 Hyundai Sonata ...

$28,999 + taxes & licensing 6 7 , 0 3 3 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8620520

Stock #: NK784373A

VIN: 5NPE34AF3KH769590

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Symphony Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # NK784373A

Mileage 67,033 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Tachometer Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console Leather Steering Wheel SPEED CONTROL HEATED FRONT SEATS Illuminated Entry Outside Temperature Display Rear Window Defroster Front Bucket Seats Front Reading Lights Front beverage holders Leather shift knob Safety Traction Control Brake Assist ABS Brakes Rear View Camera ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Knee airbag Power Options Power Windows Power door mirrors Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Front Anti-Roll Bar Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls 6 Speakers Android Auto Apple CarPlay Seating Heated Seats Split Folding Rear Seat Exterior Alloy Wheels Aluminum Wheels Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Variably intermittent wipers Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Additional Features Panic Alarm rear reading lights Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Passenger door bin Turn signal indicator mirrors Anti-whiplash front head restraints Rear Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Four wheel independent suspension Bumpers: body-colour Speed-Sensitive Wipers Blind Spot Detection TOUCHSCREEN Exterior parking camera rear AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Display Audio

