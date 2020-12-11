2019 Hyundai Tucson

Vehicle Features

Safety Security System Traction Control 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist ABS Brakes ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power door mirrors Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Telescoping Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Illuminated Entry Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Tachometer Trip Computer Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls 6 Speakers Android Auto Apple CarPlay Exterior Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Front fog lights Convenience Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Outside Temperature Display Variably intermittent wipers Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Seating Heated rear seats HEATED FRONT SEATS Front Bucket Seats Split Folding Rear Seat Windows Rear Window Defroster Trim Leather shift knob

Additional Features Rear View Camera SPEED CONTROL Panic Alarm Touch Screen Heated Door Mirrors Front Reading Lights Driver Door Bin Cloth Seat Trim Passenger door bin Rear seat centre armrest Turn signal indicator mirrors Anti-whiplash front head restraints Front Anti-Roll Bar Rear Anti-Roll Bar Four wheel independent suspension Bumpers: body-colour Roof rack: rails only Blind Spot Detection 3.648 Axle Ratio Exterior parking camera rear Safety Package Wheels: 17" x 7.0J Aluminum AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Audio System Heated Front Bucket Seats (3-Steps)

