2019 Hyundai Tucson

24,400 KM

Details Description Features

$24,950

+ tax & licensing
$24,950

+ taxes & licensing

Abbotsford Hyundai

1-800-684-2294

2019 Hyundai Tucson

2019 Hyundai Tucson

2.0L Preferred AWD - Safety Package - $168 B/W

2019 Hyundai Tucson

2.0L Preferred AWD - Safety Package - $168 B/W

Location

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-684-2294

$24,950

+ taxes & licensing

24,400KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6450007
  • Stock #: AH9192
  • VIN: KM8J3CA42KU020451

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gemstone Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AH9192
  • Mileage 24,400 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, Heated Steering Wheel, Blind Spot Detection, Safety Package, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto!

Compare at $25699 - Our Price is just $24950!

The 2019 Hyundai Tucson has a look that inspires adventure. This 2019 Hyundai Tucson is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.

The redesigned 2019 Hyundai Tucson is more than just a sport utility vehicle, it's the SUV that's always up for your adventures. With innovative features to keep you connected like standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone connectivity, capable and efficient performance and heaps of built-in safety features, it's always ready when you are.This low mileage SUV has just 24,400 kms. It's gemstone red in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 161HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Tucson's trim level is 2.0L Preferred AWD. Upgrading to this all wheel drive Preferred trim over the Essential trim is as great choice as you will get aluminum wheels, a blind spot detection system with rear cross traffic alerts and lane change assist, a heated leather wrapped steering wheel and drive mode select. You will also receive a 7 inch colour touch screen display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, LED daytime running lights, a 60/40 split rear seat, remote keyless entry and a rear view camera plus much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Steering Wheel, Blind Spot Detection, Safety Package, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Rear View Camera, Remote Keyless Entry.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.abbotsfordhyundai.com/financial-services/pre-approved-financing/



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $167.99 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $30574 ). See dealer for details.

Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all of this and so much more with this fantastic vehicle!

All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.

*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $499 Admin fee and $61 Fuel Surcharge.

Dealer ID #31001.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Illuminated Entry
AM/FM Radio
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
6 Speakers
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Front fog lights
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Outside Temperature Display
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Front Bucket Seats
Split Folding Rear Seat
Rear Window Defroster
Leather shift knob
Rear View Camera
SPEED CONTROL
Panic Alarm
Touch Screen
Heated Door Mirrors
Front Reading Lights
Driver Door Bin
Cloth Seat Trim
Passenger door bin
Rear seat centre armrest
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
Roof rack: rails only
Blind Spot Detection
3.648 Axle Ratio
Exterior parking camera rear
Safety Package
Wheels: 17" x 7.0J Aluminum
AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Audio System
Heated Front Bucket Seats (3-Steps)

