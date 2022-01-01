Menu
2019 Hyundai Veloster

21,382 KM

Details Description Features

$29,998

+ tax & licensing
$29,998

+ taxes & licensing

Abbotsford Hyundai

1-800-684-2294

2019 Hyundai Veloster

2019 Hyundai Veloster

Turbo Tech Two-Tone Auto - $202 B/W

2019 Hyundai Veloster

Turbo Tech Two-Tone Auto - $202 B/W

Location

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-684-2294

$29,998

+ taxes & licensing

21,382KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8111563
  • Stock #: AH9283
  • VIN: KMHTH6ABXKU014505

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Racing Red
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 21,382 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats!

Compare at $30898 - Our Price is just $29998!

Sporting a unique three-door design, this Hyundai Veloster stands out from the crowd. This 2019 Hyundai Veloster is for sale today in Abbotsford.

Live loud in this all-new Hyundai Veloster. Cutting-edge exterior and interior design, a strong engine, and an array of new technology and connectivity features are what make this sports coupe such an exciting driving experience. This low mileage hatchback has just 21,382 kms. It's racing red in colour . It has a 7 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 201HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Veloster's trim level is Turbo Tech Two-Tone Auto. The Turbo Tech trim upgrades this Veloster with the latest technology. It comes with a power sunroof, leather seats which are heated in front, a heated steering wheel, an 8-inch display with navigation, Android Auto, and Apple CarPlay, wireless charging, a head-up display, LED headlights, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.abbotsfordhyundai.com/financial-services/pre-approved-financing/



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $201.97 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $36759 ). See dealer for details.

Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all of this and so much more with this fantastic vehicle!

All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report.

*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $499 Admin fee and $61 Fuel Surcharge.

Dealer ID #31001.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o

Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Overhead Console
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
SPEED CONTROL
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Front Bucket Seats
Front Reading Lights
Heated Front Bucket Seats
Leather shift knob
Leather Seating Surfaces
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Folding Rear Seat
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Front fog lights
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Sunroof
POWER MOONROOF
Rain Sensing Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
8 speakers
Navigation
Heads-Up Display
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Exterior parking camera rear
AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
Emergency communication system: BlueLink
Radio: Infinity AM/FM/XM/MP3 Audio System
Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 3
Wheels: 18 x 7.5J C-Type Alloy
Premium audio system: Infinity

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Abbotsford Hyundai

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

