2019 Jaguar XJ
30125 AUTOMALL DRIVE, Abbotsford, BC V2T 6Y9
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 31,598 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage! The interior is appropriately swanky for this XJs place at the top of the Jaguar lineup, with quality materials and luxe styling. This 2019 Jaguar XJ is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford. The pinnacle sedan of the Jaguar lineup, this XJ is the perfect combination of cutting edge technology, sporting vehicle dynamics, and opulent luxury. Its assertive styling turns heads and a roomy cabin gives you space to stretch out and enjoy the ride. While state-of-the-art systems keep you informed and entertained, the beauty and craftsmanship of this XJ are brought together with the power and driving experience you expect from a Jaguar. This low mileage sedan has just 31,598 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 340HP 3.0L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. Our XJ's trim level is Portfolio. Stretch out and enjoy the luxurious, expansive space of this XJ Portfolio. It comes with desirable features like soft grain leather active-ventilated heated and cooled front and rear seats, massaging front seats, four-zone climate control, navigation, Meridian digital surround sound system, blind spot monitor, front and rear parking aids, a panoramic glass roof, and much more. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fraservalleypreowned.ca/abbotsford-car-loan-application-british-columbia Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $417.97 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. (Includes 695 documentation fee, applicable finance fees upto a max of 995, plus taxes. ). See dealer for details. Serving the Abbotsford area, Fraser Valley Pre-Owned, located at 30125 Auto Mall Drive in Abbotsford, BC, is your premier retailer of used vehicles. Our dedicated sales staff and top-trained technicians are here to make your auto shopping experience fun, easy and financially advantageous. o~o
