2019 Jeep Cherokee

30,000 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Abbotsford Chrysler

1-800-627-2513

2019 Jeep Cherokee

2019 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk - Low Mileage

2019 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk - Low Mileage

Abbotsford Chrysler

30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-627-2513

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

30,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8223831
  Stock #: M156714A
  VIN: 1C4PJMBX6KD483177

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # M156714A
  • Mileage 30,000 KM

Vehicle Description

WE PROVIDE A FULL VEHICLE INSPECTION REPORT, CARFAX, 3 DAYS 2500/KM HASSLE-FREE EXCHANGE POLICY PLUS A PROFESSIONAL DETAIL AND FULL TANK OF GAS. WE ALSO STAND BEHIND OUR PRODUCT WITH A PEACE OF MIND POWERTRAIN WARRANTY.
- 121 Point Inspection
- Carfax

We need your trade.....can't find a new or used vehicle in our selection? That is okay, we would like to purchase your vehicle from you anyways !

This 2019 Jeep Cherokee is a thoroughly modern family crossover capable in all road conditions. This 2019 Jeep Cherokee is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.

When the freedom to explore arrives alongside exceptional value, the world opens up to offer endless opportunities. This is what you can expect with this Jeep Cherokee. With an exceptionally smooth ride and an award-winning interior, this Cherokee can take you anywhere in comfort and style. Redesigned for 2019, this Jeep has a refined new look without sacrificing its rugged presence. Experience adventure and discover new territories with the unique and authentically crafted Jeep Cherokee, a major player in Canada's best-selling SUV brand. This low mileage SUV has just 30,000 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 9 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 271HP 3.2L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Cherokee's trim level is Trailhawk. Travel in style with this off-road-ready Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk. It comes loaded with heated leather seats with red stitching, driver memory settings, a heated steering wheel, unique black aluminum wheels, 4-wheel drive, an off-road suspension, skid plates, hands free liftgate, Uconnect 8.4 with Bluetooth, a rearview camera and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Unique Black Wheels, Off-road Suspension, Aluminum Wheels, Hands-free Liftgate, Leather Seats, Red Interior Stitching, Cooled Seats.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4PJMBX6KD483177.



Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD joined the family-owned Trotman Auto Group LTD in 2010. We are a BBB accredited pre-owned auto dealership.

Come take this vehicle for a test drive today and see for yourself why we are the dealership with the #1 customer satisfaction in the Fraser Valley.

Serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD carry premium used cars, competitively priced for todays market. If you don not find what you are looking for in our inventory, just ask, and we will do our best to fulfill your needs. Drive down to the Abbotsford Auto Mall or view our inventory at https://www.abbotsfordchrysler.com/used/.

*All Sales are subject to Taxes and Fees. The second key, floor mats, and owner's manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles.Documentation Fee $599.00, Fuel Surcharge: $119.00, Finance Placement Fee: $500.00 (if applicable)
Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o

Vehicle Features

Leather Seats
COOLED SEATS
Aluminum Wheels
Rear View Camera
Off-Road Suspension
Android Auto
UConnect
TOUCHSCREEN
Hands-Free Liftgate
Red Interior Stitching
Unique Black Wheels

