2019 Jeep Compass
Limited - Navigation - Leather Seats
Location
30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
49,916KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8532512
- Stock #: NO012430A
- VIN: 3C4NJDCB3KT789905
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Sting-Gray Clearcoat
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # NO012430A
- Mileage 49,916 KM
Vehicle Description
The functional nature of the all new Jeep Compass is exactly what you would expect from such an impressive compact SUV. This 2019 Jeep Compass is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
From the first look inside this amazing SUV, you'll know that you're surrounded in greatness. With stunning interior and exterior finishes and a convenient driver experience, this all new Jeep Compass is ready to tackle whatever you put in front of it. This ground up re-design integrated the modern world with all of the latest safety and technology.This SUV has 49,916 kms. It's sting-gray clearcoat in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 180HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Compass's trim level is Limited. If you want the best and most luxurious features in your 4x4 SUV, then this Compass Limited is the one for you. Features include heated leather seats, HID headlamps and LED taillights, a navigation system with the all new UConnect 4 multimedia system. This system features a large 8.4 inch colour touch screen display, bluetooth steaming audio and Apple CarPlay and or Android Auto. You'll also get a remote engine start system, gloss black interior and exterior accents, a heated leather wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, Parkview, and remote keyless entry with Keyless n'Go plus so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Leather Seats, Remote Start, Heated Steering Wheel, Keyless N' Go, Apple Carplay, Android Auto.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C4NJDCB3KT789905.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.abbotsfordhyundai.com/financial-services/pre-approved-financing/
Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all of this and so much more with this fantastic vehicle!
All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $499 Admin fee and $61 Fuel Surcharge.
Dealer ID #31001.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o
Vehicle Features
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
remote start
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Heated Steering Wheel
SPEED CONTROL
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Front Bucket Seats
ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
Leather-wrapped shift knob
Front Reading Lights
Leather shift knob
GPS Antenna Input
8.4" Touchscreen
Centre Console/Rear Seat Air Vents
Google Android Auto
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Power Windows
Power Liftgate
Power door mirrors
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Block Heater
Front Anti-Roll Bar
3.73 FINAL DRIVE RATIO
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Split Folding Rear Seat
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Front fog lights
Auto/Stick Automatic Transmission
USB Mobile Projection
Gloss Black Roof
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
Rain Sensing Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
6 Speakers
Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth
Media Hub w/USB & Aux Input Jack
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Navigation
Panic Alarm
Touch Screen
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Quick Order Package 2GG
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Dual-Pane Panoramic Sunroof
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
Roof rack: rails only
1st row LCD monitors: 2
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Leather-Faced Seats w/Perforation
Keyless N' Go
WHEELS: 19" X 7.5" POLISHED ALUM. W/BLACK POCKETS
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
RADIO: UCONNECT 4 W/8.4" DISPLAY
Apple CarPlay Capable
Bluetooth® Streaming Audio
Wheels: 18" x 7" Polished Aluminum w/Grey Pockets
Bluetooth Steaming Audio
