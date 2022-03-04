2019 Jeep Compass

$CALL + taxes & licensing 4 9 , 9 1 6 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8532512

8532512 Stock #: NO012430A

NO012430A VIN: 3C4NJDCB3KT789905

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Sting-Gray Clearcoat

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # NO012430A

Mileage 49,916 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Tachometer Compass remote start Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console Heated Steering Wheel SPEED CONTROL HEATED FRONT SEATS Illuminated Entry Outside Temperature Display Rear Window Defroster Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Front Bucket Seats ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera Leather-wrapped shift knob Front Reading Lights Leather shift knob GPS Antenna Input 8.4" Touchscreen Centre Console/Rear Seat Air Vents Google Android Auto Safety Traction Control Brake Assist ABS Brakes ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Low Tire Pressure Warning Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Knee airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Liftgate Power door mirrors Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Block Heater Front Anti-Roll Bar 3.73 FINAL DRIVE RATIO Seating Leather Seats Power Driver Seat Split Folding Rear Seat Exterior Alloy Wheels Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Front fog lights Auto/Stick Automatic Transmission USB Mobile Projection Gloss Black Roof Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Front dual zone A/C Convenience Rain Sensing Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Variably intermittent wipers Automatic temperature control Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Media / Nav / Comm 6 Speakers Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth Media Hub w/USB & Aux Input Jack Android Auto Apple CarPlay Additional Features Navigation Panic Alarm Touch Screen Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Passenger door bin Turn signal indicator mirrors Anti-whiplash front head restraints Quick Order Package 2GG Rear Anti-Roll Bar Dual-Pane Panoramic Sunroof Four wheel independent suspension Bumpers: body-colour Roof rack: rails only 1st row LCD monitors: 2 AM/FM radio: SiriusXM Leather-Faced Seats w/Perforation Keyless N' Go WHEELS: 19" X 7.5" POLISHED ALUM. W/BLACK POCKETS Apple CarPlay/Android Auto RADIO: UCONNECT 4 W/8.4" DISPLAY Apple CarPlay Capable Bluetooth® Streaming Audio Wheels: 18" x 7" Polished Aluminum w/Grey Pockets Bluetooth Steaming Audio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.