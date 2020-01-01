2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee

30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
BLUETOOTH, BACKUP CAMERA, SATELLITE RADIO, APPLE & ANDROID PLAY, REAR DISTANCE SENSORS, DUAL A/C, TINTED WINDOWS, AUTO-DIMMING MIRRORS, KEYLESS ENTRY, PROXIMITY ENTRY, AUTO HEADLIGHTS, FOG LIGHTS, POWER SEATS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS.
The Grand Cherokee is a good 2-row midsize SUV. This Jeep shines both off-road and on, with a bevy of options for adventuring off the beaten path and serene handling on paved roads. It also has a strong engine lineup and a handsome interior with a user-friendly infotainment system. Its terrific combination of safety and reliability ratings, available family-friendly features, cargo and passenger space.
