2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm Compass Integrated roof antenna Convenience Block Heater Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Safety Driver Knee Airbag Rear child safety locks Windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Powertrain Engine Oil Cooler Suspension High Performance Suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Trim Body-coloured door handles Black grille Exterior Front fog lamps Comfort Air filtration

Additional Features PERIMETER ALARM graphic equalizer Illuminated locking glove box Front license plate bracket Full Cloth Headliner Outside temp gauge CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Garage door transmitter Voice recorder Permanent locking hubs Roll-Up Cargo Cover Carpet Floor Trim Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Lip Spoiler Rear cupholder LED brakelights Parkview Back-Up Camera Premium Shock Absorbers Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Digital/Analog Display Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Valet Function Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights 3 12V DC Power Outlets Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Cargo Area Concealed Storage HVAC -inc: Console Ducts Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Laminated Glass Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column Restricted Driving Mode Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers Systems Monitor Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Tracker System Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest Power Fuel Flap Locking Type Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet Electric Power-Assist Steering Fully Automatic Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off 3.70 Rear Axle Ratio 506w Regular Amplifier 700CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Adaptive Suspension Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert Cargo Features -inc: Cargo Tray/Organizer Electro-Mechanical Limited Slip Differential Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive GVWR: 2,948 kgs (6,500 lbs) HD 220 Amp Alternator Rocker Panel Extensions and Body-Coloured Fender Flares Leather Door Trim Insert Engine: 6.4L SRT HEMI V8 w/Fuelsaver MDS Siriusxm Traffic Real-Time Traffic Display Smart Device Integration Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Illuminated Front Cupholder Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Streaming Audio Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet Automated Parking Sensors 93.1 L Fuel Tank 1350# Maximum Payload 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Simulated Suede/Leather Rear Seat Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control Heated Leather/Aluminum Steering Wheel 4g Lte Wi-Fi Hot Spot Mobile Hotspot Internet Access Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning w/Front Infrared Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum/Carbon Fibre Instrument Panel Insert, Carbon Fibre Door Panel Insert, Aluminum Console Insert, Chrome/Aluminum Interior Accents and Leather Upholstered Dashboard Forward Collision Mitigation and Rear Cross Path detection Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Blind-Spot Monitoring Blind Spot

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.