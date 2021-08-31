2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee

$72,910 + taxes & licensing 5 8 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 7675255

Stock #: AB1402AA

VIN: 1C4RJFDJXKC660137

Vehicle Details Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # AB1402AA

Mileage 58,000 KM

Vehicle Features Windows Sunroof Interior Compass Heated Steering Wheel PERIMETER ALARM Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Garage door transmitter Air filtration Roll-Up Cargo Cover Carpet Floor Trim Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights 3 12V DC Power Outlets Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Cargo Area Concealed Storage Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column Systems Monitor Tracker System Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest Power Fuel Flap Locking Type Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer Cargo Features -inc: Cargo Tray/Organizer Leather Door Trim Insert Smart Device Integration Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Digital/Analog Appearance 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet Mechanical Block Heater Engine Oil Cooler Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Permanent locking hubs Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Adaptive Suspension Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control Seating COOLED SEATS Safety Driver Knee Airbag Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Parkview Back-Up Camera Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Power Options Power Liftgate Exterior DEEP TINTED GLASS Body-coloured door handles Black grille Front fog lamps Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Lip Spoiler LED brakelights Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Laminated Glass Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Suspension High Performance Suspension Media / Nav / Comm Integrated roof antenna 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Siriusxm Traffic Real-Time Traffic Display Streaming Audio Additional Features Navigation graphic equalizer Voice recorder Blind Spot Detection Premium Shock Absorbers ADAPTIVE CRUISE HVAC -inc: Console Ducts Restricted Driving Mode Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints 3.70 Rear Axle Ratio 506w Regular Amplifier 700CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert Electro-Mechanical Limited Slip Differential Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive GVWR: 2,948 kgs (6,500 lbs) HD 220 Amp Alternator Rocker Panel Extensions and Body-Coloured Fender Flares Engine: 6.4L SRT HEMI V8 w/Fuelsaver MDS Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Illuminated Front Cupholder WIFI Automated Parking Sensors 93.1 L Fuel Tank 1350# Maximum Payload 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Simulated Suede/Leather Rear Seat Heated Leather/Aluminum Steering Wheel 4g Lte Wi-Fi Hot Spot Mobile Hotspot Internet Access Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning w/Front Infrared Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum/Carbon Fibre Instrument Panel Insert, Carbon Fibre Door Panel Insert, Aluminum Console Insert, Chrome/Aluminum Interior Accents and Leather Upholstered Dashboard Brembo Performance Brakes Forward Collision Mitigation and Rear Cross Path detection Blind-Spot Monitoring Blind Spot Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet Auto On/Off Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off Collision Mitigation-Front Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

