BLUETOOTH, BACKUP CAMERA, NAVIGATION, SATELLITE RADIO, PREMIUM AUDIO SYSTEM, DUAL A/C, LIFT OUT ROOF PANELS, TINTED WINDOWS, AUTO-DIMMING MIRRORS, KEYLESS ENTRY, REMOTE START, AUTO HEADLIGHTS, FOG LIGHTS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS, SIDE STEPS, CLOTH INTERIOR.

As much as the Jeep Wrangler has historically appealed to drivers who love to wander off the beaten path or to those who want to look the part it's also been just as unappealing to drivers wanting refinement and a smooth and quiet ride. But that juxtaposition has softened with the newest-generation Wrangler that debuted last year. The redesigned model boasts improved cabin materials, modern tech features and a (relatively) more comfortable ride. Newly available advanced safety features set the bar even higher for the 2019 Jeep Wrangler.

