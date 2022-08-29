2019 Jeep Wrangler

$CALL + taxes & licensing 6 0 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9076483

9076483 Stock #: AB1618

AB1618 VIN: 1C4HJXFG8KW564556

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Orange

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 60,000 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Aluminum Wheels Fog Lamps Interior Remote Keyless Entry Media / Nav / Comm Android Auto Apple CarPlay Additional Features UConnect SiriusXM Dana Axles Rock-Trac Transfer Case Off Road Ready

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.