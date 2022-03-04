$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Abbotsford Hyundai
1-800-684-2294
2019 Kia NIRO
2019 Kia NIRO
EX - Aluminum Wheels - Heated Seats
Location
Abbotsford Hyundai
30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
1-800-684-2294
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
85,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8529974
- Stock #: NI090504AA
- VIN: KNDCC3LC1K5341750
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # NI090504AA
- Mileage 85,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This Kia Niro is the travel friendly Crossover that is spacious and quiet inside, comfortable for four adults, and reserved but very capable on the outside. This 2019 Kia Niro is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
The Niro has easily become one of the most efficient, well designed, passenger friendly crossover SUV's on the market. Both the interior and exterior are styled with a minimalist approach, thus signifying the calm and comfortable nature of the vehicle, allowing for hours of comfortable, uninterrupted highway cruising.This SUV has 85,000 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 139HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Niro's trim level is EX. This EX Niro adds a lot of great features that are sure to enhance your experience with leather seating accents, wireless charging, smart key with push button start, rear parking sensors, under floor storage, and power folding side mirrors with turn signals. Other interior features include heated front seats and steering wheel, leather wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, dual zone automatic climate control, and rearview camera. If that feels like too little, the infotainment system enhances your experience with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, aux and USB inputs with a 7 inch display. Other features include fog lamps, alloy wheels, automatic headlamps, and heated side mirrors. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Wireless Charging, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Remote Keyless Entry.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.abbotsfordhyundai.com/financial-services/pre-approved-financing/
Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all of this and so much more with this fantastic vehicle!
All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $499 Admin fee and $61 Fuel Surcharge.
Dealer ID #31001.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o
Vehicle Features
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Heated Steering Wheel
SPEED CONTROL
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Front Bucket Seats
Front Reading Lights
Heated Front Bucket Seats
Leather shift knob
WIRELESS CHARGING
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Rear Parking Sensors
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seat
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Roof Rack
Rear Window Wiper
Aluminum Wheels
16" Alloy Wheels
Front fog lights
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
Bluetooth
6 Speakers
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Panic Alarm
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger w/tilt
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Exterior parking camera rear
Axle Ratio: 3.227
Cloth & Leather Seat Trim
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Radio: AM/FM/MP3/Satellite Radio
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Abbotsford Hyundai
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Abbotsford Hyundai
30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1