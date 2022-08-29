$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Land Rover Discovery
Sport HSE AWD - Sunroof
30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
43,600KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9118423
- Stock #: N371125A
- VIN: SALCR2FX7KH789070
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # N371125A
- Mileage 43,600 KM
Vehicle Description
- 121 Point Inspection
- Carfax
We need your trade.....can't find a new or used vehicle in our selection? That is okay, we would like to purchase your vehicle from you anyways !
This Land Rover Discovery Sport offers style, comfort, and utility combined with the ability to traverse snow-choked roads or muddy trails with ease. This 2019 Land Rover Discovery Sport is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
This Land Rover Discovery Sport combines design excellence, engineering integrity, and exceptional versatility to create a premium compact SUV. This is a modern, and compelling vehicle, with its well-proportioned compact body and purposeful stance. Its distinctive silhouette and beautifully sculptured surfaces all combine to create a vehicle that truly connects on an emotional level. This Land Rover Discovery Sport is ready for anything. This SUV has 43,600 kms. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 237HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Discovery Sport's trim level is HSE AWD. Upgrade to this luxurious Land Rover Discovery Sport HSE and be treated to a host of new features such as elegant aluminum wheels, a fixed glass first row sunroof and a power second row sunroof with a power sunshade, auto dimming side mirrors with power heating and turn signals, front and rear fog lamps, fully automatic projector beam headlamps, a powerful Land Rover sound system with 10 speakers and Bluetooth connectivity, 12 way power adjustable heated front bucket seats, a heated leather and aluminum steering wheel, perforated grained leather seat trim, an auto dimming rear view mirror, dual zone front automatic air conditioning, cruise control, push button start, front and rear parking sensors, a rear view camera and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels.
Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD joined the family-owned Trotman Auto Group LTD in 2010. We are a BBB accredited pre-owned auto dealership.
Come take this vehicle for a test drive today and see for yourself why we are the dealership with the #1 customer satisfaction in the Fraser Valley.
Serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD carry premium used cars, competitively priced for todays market. If you don not find what you are looking for in our inventory, just ask, and we will do our best to fulfill your needs. Drive down to the Abbotsford Auto Mall or view our inventory at https://www.abbotsfordchrysler.com/used/.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes and Fees. The second key, floor mats, and owner's manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles.Documentation Fee $599.00, Fuel Surcharge: $179.00, Finance Placement Fee: $500.00 (if applicable)
Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o
Vehicle Features
Air Conditioning
Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Rear View Camera
