2019 Lexus NX
300 Premium Package Clean History, Sunroof
Location
Fraser Valley Pre-Owned
30125 AUTOMALL DRIVE, Abbotsford, BC V2T 6Y9
- Listing ID: 10332168
- Stock #: B1194C
- VIN: jtjbarbz6k2181194
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ultra White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 87,530 KM
Vehicle Description
Clean History
Local
Sunroof
Cooled Seats
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera with Parking Assistance
Memory Seats
Heated Steering Wheel
Lane Keep Assistance
Power Liftgate
+ much, much, more!
Luxury crossovers are a dime a dozen, but take one look at this Lexus NX and it's clear this one is something special. This 2019 Lexus NX is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
The Lexus NX is a bold, expertly crafted take on the luxury compact SUV. The brilliant engineering of the NX gives it a satisfying blend of performance and fuel efficiency. One look is all it takes to understand that Lexus NX is a different kind of luxury SUV. From its diamond-shaped exterior to the supple layers of leather that cloak the interior, this 2019 Lexus NX brings seemingly incompatible concepts and elements into a harmonious whole. This SUV has 87,530 kms. It's ultra white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fraservalleypreowned.ca/abbotsford-car-loan-application-british-columbia
