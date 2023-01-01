Menu
2019 Lexus NX

87,530 KM

Details Description

$36,995

+ tax & licensing
Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

6043811161

300 Premium Package Clean History, Sunroof

Location

Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

30125 AUTOMALL DRIVE, Abbotsford, BC V2T 6Y9

87,530KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10332168
  • Stock #: B1194C
  • VIN: jtjbarbz6k2181194

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ultra White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 87,530 KM

Vehicle Description

Clean History
Local

Sunroof
Cooled Seats
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera with Parking Assistance
Memory Seats
Heated Steering Wheel
Lane Keep Assistance
Power Liftgate
+ much, much, more!

Luxury crossovers are a dime a dozen, but take one look at this Lexus NX and it's clear this one is something special. This 2019 Lexus NX is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.

The Lexus NX is a bold, expertly crafted take on the luxury compact SUV. The brilliant engineering of the NX gives it a satisfying blend of performance and fuel efficiency. One look is all it takes to understand that Lexus NX is a different kind of luxury SUV. From its diamond-shaped exterior to the supple layers of leather that cloak the interior, this 2019 Lexus NX brings seemingly incompatible concepts and elements into a harmonious whole. This SUV has 87,530 kms. It's ultra white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fraservalleypreowned.ca/abbotsford-car-loan-application-british-columbia



Our Quality Guarantee: To maintain the highest standard of quality that is required for a Pre-Owned Dealership to operate in an Auto Mall, we provide a full independent 360-degree inspection report through local, licensed, and reputable 3rd Party mechanic shops. Thus, our customers can rest assured knowing every vehicle in our inventory will be fully inspected by an independent 3rd party mechanic at no added cost to them. | Purchase Disclaimer: Your selected vehicle may have a differing finance and cash prices. When viewing our vehicle listings on third party vendor websites and marketplaces, please always make sure to click over to our website and verify the correct price for the vehicle of your choice. The Sale Price on third party vendor website will always reflect the Finance Price of our vehicles. This means that in-order to take advantage of the Sale Price you must be Financing the vehicle through one of our lending partners. If you are making a Cash Purchase, please refer to our website for the Cash Price of the vehicle. | All prices are subject to and do not include, a $995 Finance Fee, and a $695 Document Fee. All Listed Monthly/Bi-Weekly/Weekly Payments include a 695 documentation fee, and a 995 finance fee, plus taxes.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

