2019 Lexus RX

Vehicle Features

Safety Security System Traction Control 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist ABS Brakes ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Knee airbag Rear side impact airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Passenger Seat Power Liftgate Power door mirrors Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Telescoping Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Illuminated Entry Front dual zone A/C Exterior Alloy Wheels Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Low Tire Pressure Warning Front fog lights Headlight cleaning Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer CD Player Compass Trip Computer Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Convenience Adaptive Cruise Control Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console Rain Sensing Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Outside Temperature Display Variably intermittent wipers Automatic temperature control Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Genuine wood console insert Seating MEMORY SEAT Heated rear seats HEATED FRONT SEATS Power Driver Seat Front Bucket Seats Ventilated Front Seats Split Folding Rear Seat Windows Rear Window Defroster POWER MOONROOF Trim Leather shift knob

Additional Features SPEED CONTROL Panic Alarm Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror rear reading lights Heated Door Mirrors Front Reading Lights Driver Door Bin Passenger door bin Radio data system Auto-dimming door mirrors Genuine wood door panel insert Turn signal indicator mirrors Anti-whiplash front head restraints Steering wheel memory Front Anti-Roll Bar Rear Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Four wheel independent suspension Bumpers: body-colour Perforated leather seat surfaces Roof rack: rails only Garage door transmitter: HomeLink AM/FM radio: SiriusXM Auto high-beam headlights Exterior parking camera rear 12 Speakers 3.329 Axle Ratio 8-Way Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats Radio: Lexus Display Audio w/AM/FM Stereo

