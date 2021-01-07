Menu
2019 Lexus RX

128,880 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Abbotsford Hyundai

1-800-684-2294

2019 Lexus RX

2019 Lexus RX

350

2019 Lexus RX

350

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-684-2294

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

128,880KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6379880
  • Stock #: GV034387A
  • VIN: 2T2BZMCA5KC180431

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 128,880 KM

Vehicle Description

Explore the world in our Lexus RX, a luxury SUV like no other. This 2019 Lexus RX is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.

Combining a chiseled exterior with an elegant interior, and exceptional performance with agile handling, the 2019 RX marks a new phase in progressive luxury SUV's. From top to bottom, the RX lures drivers and passengers alike. Teasing at the performance beneath the hood is a bold exterior of dynamic lines that frame the assertive spindle grille before building into strongly flared fenders. Discovering the interior of the RX is as much an exploration as an open road excursion. Exploring the stunning cockpit design reveals a meticulously hand-stitched dash and excellent finishes that accent each finely-appointed corner. This SUV has 128,880 kms. It's black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 295HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.abbotsfordhyundai.com/financial-services/pre-approved-financing/



Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all of this and so much more with this fantastic vehicle!

All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.

*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $499 Admin fee and $61 Fuel Surcharge.

Dealer ID #31001.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Rear side impact airbag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Illuminated Entry
Front dual zone A/C
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Front fog lights
Headlight cleaning
Tachometer
CD Player
Compass
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Rain Sensing Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Outside Temperature Display
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Genuine wood console insert
MEMORY SEAT
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Driver Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Ventilated Front Seats
Split Folding Rear Seat
Rear Window Defroster
POWER MOONROOF
Leather shift knob
SPEED CONTROL
Panic Alarm
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
rear reading lights
Heated Door Mirrors
Front Reading Lights
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Auto-dimming door mirrors
Genuine wood door panel insert
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Steering wheel memory
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
Perforated leather seat surfaces
Roof rack: rails only
Garage door transmitter: HomeLink
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Auto high-beam headlights
Exterior parking camera rear
12 Speakers
3.329 Axle Ratio
8-Way Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats
Radio: Lexus Display Audio w/AM/FM Stereo

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Abbotsford Hyundai

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

