$37,995+ tax & licensing
2019 Lexus UX
250h F-Sport - $158.85 /Wk
Location
Fraser Valley Pre-Owned
30125 AUTOMALL DRIVE, Abbotsford, BC V2T 6Y9
6043811161
$37,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # BE1503
- Mileage 73,780 KM
Vehicle Description
Navigation, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Blind Spot Monitoring, Lane Keep Assist, Apple CarPlay
The small dimensions of this Lexus UX make it maneuverable around town. This 2019 Lexus UX is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
Crafting a crossover to conquer the modern frontier means nothing if it doesn't lead to the experience of something greater. This Lexus UX delivers bold design, seamless connectivity, and agile performance all at an affordable price. This Lexus sets the standard for subcompact luxury SUVs. This SUV has 73,780 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 181HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our UX's trim level is 250h F-Sport. This all new UX 250h is equipped with the F Sport Series 1 package that adds style and comfort with an F Sport front grille, LED fog lamps and cornering lamps, a heated F Sport steering wheel, F Sport specific upholstery, and F Sport wheels to the standard features like Lexus display audio with a 7 inch screen, Scout GPS navigation, Apple CarPlay, Enform app suite with traffic and weather, Bluetooth, and USB inputs to keep you connected and entertained while a moonroof, heated power front seats, NuLuxe synthetic leather seats, blind spot monitoring, lane keep assist, pre collision system with pedestrian and bicycle detection, heated leather wrapped steering wheel with cruise and audio controls, dual zone automatic climate control, Enform Safety Connect with post collision SOS and roadside assistance, multi information display, rear view camera, auto dimming rear view mirror, smart key system with push button start, rain sensing wipers, headlamp washers, and LED lighting keep in luxury and safety that go way beyond your expectation of a subcompact SUV.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fraservalleypreowned.ca/abbotsford-car-loan-application-british-columbia
