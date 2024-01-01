Menu
Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # BE1503
  • Mileage 73,780 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Blind Spot Monitoring, Lane Keep Assist, Apple CarPlay

The small dimensions of this Lexus UX make it maneuverable around town. This 2019 Lexus UX is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.

Crafting a crossover to conquer the modern frontier means nothing if it doesn't lead to the experience of something greater. This Lexus UX delivers bold design, seamless connectivity, and agile performance all at an affordable price. This Lexus sets the standard for subcompact luxury SUVs. This SUV has 73,780 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 181HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our UX's trim level is 250h F-Sport. This all new UX 250h is equipped with the F Sport Series 1 package that adds style and comfort with an F Sport front grille, LED fog lamps and cornering lamps, a heated F Sport steering wheel, F Sport specific upholstery, and F Sport wheels to the standard features like Lexus display audio with a 7 inch screen, Scout GPS navigation, Apple CarPlay, Enform app suite with traffic and weather, Bluetooth, and USB inputs to keep you connected and entertained while a moonroof, heated power front seats, NuLuxe synthetic leather seats, blind spot monitoring, lane keep assist, pre collision system with pedestrian and bicycle detection, heated leather wrapped steering wheel with cruise and audio controls, dual zone automatic climate control, Enform Safety Connect with post collision SOS and roadside assistance, multi information display, rear view camera, auto dimming rear view mirror, smart key system with push button start, rain sensing wipers, headlamp washers, and LED lighting keep in luxury and safety that go way beyond your expectation of a subcompact SUV.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fraservalleypreowned.ca/abbotsford-car-loan-application-british-columbia



| Our Quality Guarantee: We maintain the highest standard of quality that is required for a Pre-Owned Dealership to operate in an Auto Mall. We provide an independent 360-degree inspection report through licensed 3rd Party mechanic shops. Thus, our customers can rest assured each vehicle will be a reliable, and responsible purchase. | Purchase Disclaimer: Your selected vehicle may have a differing finance and cash prices. When viewing our vehicles on third party marketplaces, please click over to our website to verify the correct price for the vehicle. The Sale Price on third party websites will always reflect the Finance Price of our vehicles. If you are making a Cash Purchase, please refer to our website for the Cash Price of the vehicle. | All prices are subject to and do not include, a $995 Finance Fee, and a $695 Document Fee. These fee's as well as taxes, are included in all listed listed payment quotes. Please speak with Dealer for full details and exact numbers. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2019 Lexus UX