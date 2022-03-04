Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Mazda CX-5

86,000 KM

Details Description

$33,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$33,995

+ taxes & licensing

Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

6043811161

Contact Seller
2019 Mazda CX-5

2019 Mazda CX-5

Signature Cooled Seats, Heads Up, Sunroof

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Mazda CX-5

Signature Cooled Seats, Heads Up, Sunroof

Location

Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

30125 AUTOMALL DRIVE, Abbotsford, BC V2T 6Y9

6043811161

Contact Seller

$33,995

+ taxes & licensing

86,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8532071
  • Stock #: B4752A
  • VIN: JM3KFBEY5K0561970

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # B4752A
  • Mileage 86,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation, Cooled Seats, Head-up Display, Sunroof, Woodgrain Trim, Leather Seats, Premium Sound System, Power Liftgate, Active Driver Assistance, Heated Seats 2019 Mazda CX-5 Signature! Options/Features: - Navigation - Cooled Seats - Head-up Display - Sunroof - Woodgrain Trim - Leather Seats - Premium Sound System - Power Liftgate - Active Driver Assistance - Heated Seats The excellent power delivery, superior handling and a swanky interior help propel this 2019 Mazda CX 5 to new heights among its competitors. This 2019 Mazda CX-5 is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford. This Mazda CX5 is a real class leader with exceptional performance, agile handling and a versatile and highly intuitive interior. Thanks to its elegant yet aggressive styling and impeccable on road capabilities, there aren't many that can rival the quality and premium performance this modern, beautiful crossover SUV offers. This SUV has 86,000 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 227HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind. Our CX-5's trim level is Signature. Premium features include power moonroof, navigation, head-up display, air cooled leather seats, wood and metal accent trim, premium Bose sound system, driver seat memory settings, proximity entry, SiriusXM, adaptive front lighting, automatic climate control, and LED lighting with front fog lights. You also get traffic sign recognition, stop and go adaptive cruise, full range active braking assist, pedestrian detection, forward obstruction warning, lane keep assist with lane departure warning, and high beam assist helps make every drive more safe and less fatiguing. For even more comfort, you will also get heated seats, heated steering wheel, a power liftgate, advanced blind spot monitoring, 7 inch Mazda Connect enabled touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fraservalleypreowned.ca/abbotsford-car-loan-application-british-columbia Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $243.63 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. (Includes 695 documentation fee, applicable finance fees upto a max of 995, plus taxes. ). See dealer for details. Serving the Abbotsford area, Fraser Valley Pre-Owned, located at 30125 Auto Mall Drive in Abbotsford, BC, is your premier retailer of used vehicles. Our dedicated sales staff and top-trained technicians are here to make your auto shopping experience fun, easy and financially advantageous. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

2021 Ford F-150 XL ...
 17,425 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Ford F-150 Lari...
 112,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2015 Mercedes-Benz S...
 158,433 KM
$59,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

30125 AUTOMALL DRIVE, Abbotsford, BC V2T 6Y9

Call Dealer

604381XXXX

(click to show)

6043811161

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory