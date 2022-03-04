$33,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
6043811161
2019 Mazda CX-5
Signature Cooled Seats, Heads Up, Sunroof
Location
Fraser Valley Pre-Owned
30125 AUTOMALL DRIVE, Abbotsford, BC V2T 6Y9
6043811161
$33,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8532071
- Stock #: B4752A
- VIN: JM3KFBEY5K0561970
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # B4752A
- Mileage 86,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Navigation, Cooled Seats, Head-up Display, Sunroof, Woodgrain Trim, Leather Seats, Premium Sound System, Power Liftgate, Active Driver Assistance, Heated Seats 2019 Mazda CX-5 Signature! Options/Features: - Navigation - Cooled Seats - Head-up Display - Sunroof - Woodgrain Trim - Leather Seats - Premium Sound System - Power Liftgate - Active Driver Assistance - Heated Seats The excellent power delivery, superior handling and a swanky interior help propel this 2019 Mazda CX 5 to new heights among its competitors. This 2019 Mazda CX-5 is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford. This Mazda CX5 is a real class leader with exceptional performance, agile handling and a versatile and highly intuitive interior. Thanks to its elegant yet aggressive styling and impeccable on road capabilities, there aren't many that can rival the quality and premium performance this modern, beautiful crossover SUV offers. This SUV has 86,000 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 227HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind. Our CX-5's trim level is Signature. Premium features include power moonroof, navigation, head-up display, air cooled leather seats, wood and metal accent trim, premium Bose sound system, driver seat memory settings, proximity entry, SiriusXM, adaptive front lighting, automatic climate control, and LED lighting with front fog lights. You also get traffic sign recognition, stop and go adaptive cruise, full range active braking assist, pedestrian detection, forward obstruction warning, lane keep assist with lane departure warning, and high beam assist helps make every drive more safe and less fatiguing. For even more comfort, you will also get heated seats, heated steering wheel, a power liftgate, advanced blind spot monitoring, 7 inch Mazda Connect enabled touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fraservalleypreowned.ca/abbotsford-car-loan-application-british-columbia Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $243.63 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. (Includes 695 documentation fee, applicable finance fees upto a max of 995, plus taxes. ). See dealer for details. Serving the Abbotsford area, Fraser Valley Pre-Owned, located at 30125 Auto Mall Drive in Abbotsford, BC, is your premier retailer of used vehicles. Our dedicated sales staff and top-trained technicians are here to make your auto shopping experience fun, easy and financially advantageous. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Fraser Valley Pre-Owned
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.