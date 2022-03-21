2019 Mazda CX-5

$32,495 + taxes & licensing 4 7 , 1 9 1 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8755886

8755886 Stock #: B1292B

B1292B VIN: JM3KFBCMXK0594236

Vehicle Details Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # B1292B

Mileage 47,191 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.