2019 Mazda CX-5
GS Navi, Back-Up Cam, Leather, Sunroof
Location
Fraser Valley Pre-Owned
30125 AUTOMALL DRIVE, Abbotsford, BC V2T 6Y9
- Listing ID: 8755886
- Stock #: B1292B
- VIN: JM3KFBCMXK0594236
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # B1292B
- Mileage 47,191 KM
Vehicle Description
Local, Clean, Leather Interior, Navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Power Liftgate, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Aluminum Wheels, Proximity Key, Blind Spot Detection, Radar Cruise Control, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keep Assist, Active Brak Fully Loaded, One Owner 2019 Mazda CX-5 Touring, freshly traded in by an amazing local family! One Owner, Local, Clean History - No Accidents! Options/Features: - Lightly Used - Low KM! - Leather Interior - Navigation - Apple CarPlay - Android Auto - Power Liftgate - Heated Seats - Heated Steering Wheel - Aluminum Wheels - Proximity Key - Blind Spot Detection - Radar Cruise Control - Lane Departure Warning - Lane Keep Assist - Active Brake Assist + much much more! This 2019 Mazda CX5's dynamic handling and responsive steering stand out in a class that largely favors practicality over performance. This 2019 Mazda CX-5 is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford. This Mazda CX5 is a real class leader with exceptional performance, agile handling and a versatile and highly intuitive interior. Thanks to its elegant yet aggressive styling and impeccable on road capabilities, there aren't many that can rival the quality and premium performance this modern, beautiful crossover SUV offers. This SUV has 47,191 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 187HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind. Our CX-5's trim level is GS. Stepping up to this CX-5 GS is a great choice as you will get a power liftgate, heated steering wheels, stylish aluminum wheels, advanced blind spot monitoring, heated seats on synthetic leather upholstery and a large touch screen display with MAZDA CONNECT, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Additional luxurious features includes a LED lighting, a multifunction steering wheel with built in Mazda radar cruise control, lane departure warning and lane keep assist, automatic high beam assist, a wide angle rearview camera, rear collision warning and a proximity key for push button start. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fraservalleypreowned.ca/abbotsford-car-loan-application-british-columbia Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $233.53 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. (Includes 695 documentation fee, applicable finance fees upto a max of 995, plus taxes. ). See dealer for details. Serving the Abbotsford area, Fraser Valley Pre-Owned, located at 30125 Auto Mall Drive in Abbotsford, BC, is your premier retailer of used vehicles. Our dedicated sales staff and top-trained technicians are here to make your auto shopping experience fun, easy and financially advantageous. o~o
