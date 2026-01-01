Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with the remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.</p><p>*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $799 Doc fee, $87 Fuel Surcharge and up to $1,299 Hyundai Certified Fee for CPO vehicles. Advertised price is finance price, cash price may differ. Refer to dealer website for most up to date information.</p>

2019 Mazda CX-9

87,592 KM

Details Description Features

$28,998

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Mazda CX-9

Signature

Watch This Vehicle
13486832

2019 Mazda CX-9

Signature

Location

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-684-2294

  1. 13486832
  2. 13486832
  3. 13486832
  4. 13486832
  5. 13486832
  6. 13486832
  7. 13486832
  8. 13486832
  9. 13486832
  10. 13486832
  11. 13486832
  12. 13486832
  13. 13486832
Contact Seller

$28,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
87,592KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM3TCBEY0K0321934

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 87,592 KM

Vehicle Description

All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with the remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.

*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $799 Doc fee, $87 Fuel Surcharge and up to $1,299 Hyundai Certified Fee for CPO vehicles. Advertised price is finance price, cash price may differ. Refer to dealer website for most up to date information.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
HEADS UP DISPLAY
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Abbotsford Hyundai

Used 2026 Hyundai PALISADE Ultimate Calligraphy for sale in Abbotsford, BC
2026 Hyundai PALISADE Ultimate Calligraphy 7,322 KM $60,998 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Hyundai PALISADE Ultimate 7 Passenger for sale in Abbotsford, BC
2020 Hyundai PALISADE Ultimate 7 Passenger 82,255 KM $32,998 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Hyundai Tucson Premium for sale in Abbotsford, BC
2017 Hyundai Tucson Premium 141,298 KM $13,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Abbotsford Hyundai

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Abbotsford Hyundai

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

Call Dealer

1-800-684-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-684-2294

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$28,998

+ taxes & licensing>

Abbotsford Hyundai

1-800-684-2294

2019 Mazda CX-9