2019 Mazda MAZDA3

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm Compass Window grid antenna Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Comfort glove box Air filtration Trim Body-coloured door handles Black grille w/chrome accents Suspension Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs Safety Rear child safety locks Convenience Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Exterior Steel spare wheel

Additional Features Navigation System Back-Up Camera Rear Parking Sensors Driver foot rest Front map lights Front license plate bracket Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Outside temp gauge CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights 130 amp alternator Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Front Cupholder 3.63 Axle Ratio Front Anti-Roll Bar Leatherette Door Trim Insert Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Light tinted glass LED brakelights Manual tilt/telescoping steering column HomeLink wireless control system 1 12V DC Power Outlet 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power Digital/Analog Display Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Valet Function Body-Coloured Front Bumper Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Trunk Rear Cargo Access Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Systems Monitor Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher 48 L Fuel Tank Power Fuel Flap Locking Type Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Seats w/Leatherette Back Material Front wiper de-icer Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake Fully Automatic Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert, Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents and Leatherette Upholstered Dashboard Passenger Seat Transmission: 6-Speed SKYACTIV-Drive Automatic -inc: manual-shift mode, drive selection switch and paddle shifters Tires: 215/45R18 AS Engine: 2.5L SKYACTIV-G DOHC 16-Valve I4 -inc: cylinder deactivation Wheels: 18" Silver Metallic Finish Alloy Active Driving Display (ADD) -inc: Windshield-projected colour Auto-Dimming Exterior Mirrors -inc: memory seat link Driver's Seat Memory Function SiriusXM Traffic Plus & Travel Link Services -inc: a complimentary 5-year trial subscription Smart Brake Support Rear (SBS-R) -inc: Smart Brake Support Rear Crossing (SBS-RC) Traffic Sign Recognition System (TSR) 65-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Premium Package -inc: Piano Black Front Grille Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring (ABSM) Blind Spot

