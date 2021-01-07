WE PROVIDE A FULL VEHICLE INSPECTION REPORT, CARFAX, 3 DAYS 2500/KM HASSLE-FREE EXCHANGE POLICY PLUS A PROFESSIONAL DETAIL AND FULL TANK OF GAS. WE ALSO STAND BEHIND OUR PRODUCT WITH A PEACE OF MIND POWERTRAIN WARRANTY. - 121 Point Inspection - Carfax
Focused on the driver, this all new 2019 Mazda3 is ready to help you push boundaries. This 2019 Mazda Mazda3 is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
Like all Mazdas, this all new 2019 Mazda3 was built with one thing in mind: you. This vehicle wasn't built to simply get to your next destination, this all new Mazda3 was designed to enhance the experience of your journey. For an all new car with truly thoughtful design in every detail, check out this fully redesigned Mazda3. This sedan has 32,770 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 186HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Mazda3's trim level is GT. This top shelf GT Mazda3 adds some amazing features like a power moonroof, premium Bose audio system, auto-leveling headlamps, accent lighting, adaptive headlamps, and an auto dimming rearview mirror. This Mazda held over some great comforts and tech from the GS trim like heated front seats, heated steering wheel, automatic climate control, aluminum wheels, rain sensing wipers, and heated power side mirrors with turn signals along with driver assistance features like pedestrian detection, distance recognition, stop and go adaptive cruise control, forward obstruction warning, lane keep assist, smart brake support, advanced blind spot monitoring, automatic highbeams, and driver attention alert. This GT also comes with an 8.8 inch Mazda Connect display, navigation ready, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, texting assistant, and USB connectivity.
Vehicle Features
Compass
Window grid antenna
Engine Immobilizer
glove box
Air filtration
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille w/chrome accents
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Rear child safety locks
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Steel spare wheel
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Rear Parking Sensors
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
130 amp alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Cupholder
3.63 Axle Ratio
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
HomeLink wireless control system
1 12V DC Power Outlet
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Digital/Analog Display
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest