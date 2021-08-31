Menu
2019 Mazda MAZDA3

50,809 KM

Details Description Features

$25,998

+ tax & licensing
$25,998

+ taxes & licensing

Abbotsford Hyundai

1-800-684-2294

2019 Mazda MAZDA3

2019 Mazda MAZDA3

GT - Sunroof - Premium Audio - $176 B/W

2019 Mazda MAZDA3

GT - Sunroof - Premium Audio - $176 B/W

Location

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-684-2294

$25,998

+ taxes & licensing

50,809KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7837770
  • Stock #: NT036512A
  • VIN: JM1BPADM1K1101889

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Machine Gray Metallic
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 50,809 KM

Vehicle Description

Sunroof, Premium Audio, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Aluminum Wheels!

Compare at $26778 - Our Price is just $25998!

This all new 2019 Mazda3 is here to unleash your potential. This 2019 Mazda Mazda3 is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.

Like all Mazdas, this all new 2019 Mazda3 was built with one thing in mind: you. This vehicle wasn't built to simply get to your next destination, this all new Mazda3 was designed to enhance the experience of your journey. For an all new car with truly thoughtful design in every detail, check out this fully redesigned Mazda3. This sedan has 50,809 kms. It's machine gray metallic in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 186HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Mazda3's trim level is GT. Upgrading to this Mazda3 GT is a great choice as it comes packed with a long list of luxury features that includes a power sunroof, an 8.8 inch infotainment screen with a Bose premium sound system, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. It also comes with heated front seats, bigger aluminum wheels, a heated steering wheel, distance pacing cruise control, advance blind spot monitoring, lane keep assist and rear cross traffic alert. Additional features include remote keyless entry and a proximity key with push button start, a color rearview camera, LED lighting, steering wheel audio controls and a 60-40 split rear bench seat to make hauling cargo a breeze! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Premium Audio, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Aluminum Wheels, Lane Keep Assist, Collision Mitigation.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.abbotsfordhyundai.com/financial-services/pre-approved-financing/



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $175.04 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $31858 ). See dealer for details.

Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all of this and so much more with this fantastic vehicle!

All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.

*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $499 Admin fee and $61 Fuel Surcharge.

Dealer ID #31001.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Rear cross traffic alert
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Overhead Console
Heated Steering Wheel
SPEED CONTROL
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Rear Window Defroster
Front Bucket Seats
Front Reading Lights
Heated Front Bucket Seats
Leather shift knob
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Anti-Roll Bar
AM/FM Radio
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seat
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
Sunroof
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Rain Sensing Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Outside Temperature Display
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Cloth Upholstery
Premium Audio
Rear View Camera
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Speed-Sensing Steering
Bumpers: body-colour
Front wheel independent suspension
Auto high-beam headlights
Lane Keep Assist
Exterior parking camera rear
Mazda Connect
AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
Collision Mitigation
Appearance: digital/analog

Abbotsford Hyundai

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

