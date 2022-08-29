$62,888+ tax & licensing
6043811161
2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
AMG 43 4MATIC Coupe - $439 B/W
Location
Fraser Valley Pre-Owned
30125 AUTOMALL DRIVE, Abbotsford, BC V2T 6Y9
$62,888
- Listing ID: 9203242
- Stock #: B1632
- VIN: WDDWJ6EB9KF881632
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # B1632
- Mileage 37,464 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage! This 2019 C Class offers one of the best interiors within its class, built with high quality materials and crafted to perfection. This 2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford. This 2019 Mercedes-Benz C Class remains exceptional in every sense of the word. Offered in multiple body variants, this 2019 C Class has a new face-lift on the front end adding distinction to the already classy styling. Aggressively sporty and elegantly refined in every way, from its luxurious yet simplistic interior to its edgy exterior design, this C Class is created to be nothing but the best within its segment, creating a class all in its own.This low mileage coupe has just 37,464 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 9 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 385HP 3.0L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. Our C-Class's trim level is AMG 43 4MATIC Coupe. This AMG C 43 4MATIC coupe certainly won't disappoint AMG fans with its AMG performance features like a biturbo motor with NANOSLIDE technology, upgraded suspension, an upgraded transmission, special aluminum wheels, and performance focused cockpit with special badging and performance assistance features that really help you rule the road. More than a peak performer though, this hot two door has luxury in truckloads with a sunroof, color instrument display, performance leather steering wheel with audio and cruise control and paddle shifters, power front sport seats with memory, heated front seats, dual zone automatic climate control, Mercedes Me Assist with remote start, remote window and sunroof open/close feature, 64 color LED ambient lighting, and brake hold feature. For more convenience, you get LED lights, rain sensing wipers, eco start/stop function to reduce idling, and the SmartKey system with keyless entry and push-button start. To stay connected, a 8 inch touch screen complete with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, HD Radio, Bluetooth and one touch calling, a USB port, and a CD player with MP3 capability really kicks. You can't have all that performance without a little safety, so this sweet coupe is fitted with all the standard safety features and active brake assist, blind spot assist, attention assist, a rear view camera, crosswind assist, and the PRE-SAFE pre-collision safety system with protective sound. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fraservalleypreowned.ca/abbotsford-car-loan-application-british-columbia Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $438.17 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. (Includes 695 documentation fee, applicable finance fees upto a max of 995, plus taxes. ). See dealer for details. Serving the Abbotsford area, Fraser Valley Pre-Owned, located at 30125 Auto Mall Drive in Abbotsford, BC, is your premier retailer of used vehicles. Our dedicated sales staff and top-trained technicians are here to make your auto shopping experience fun, easy and financially advantageous. o~o
Vehicle Features
