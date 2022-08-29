2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

$62,888 + taxes & licensing 3 7 , 4 6 4 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 9203242

9203242 Stock #: B1632

B1632 VIN: WDDWJ6EB9KF881632

Vehicle Details Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Stock # B1632

Mileage 37,464 KM

Vehicle Features Windows Sunroof Interior remote start Seating Memory Seats Safety Rear View Camera

